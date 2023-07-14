International
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Ambassador to Notify of Consular Agency Closure
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Ambassador to Notify of Consular Agency Closure
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski on Friday to notify him about the closure of the Polish Consular Agency in Russia' Smolesnk.
Earlier in the day, the Russian government announced its decision to shut down the Consular Agency of Poland in the city of Smolensk. "On July 14 , Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Krajewski was handed a note with a notification of the closure of the Consular Agency of the Republic of Poland in Smolensk," the statement said. Further work of the Polish Consular Agency in Russia's Smolensk seems redundant, given Warsaw's hostile policy towards Moscow, the ministry explained. "Krajewski was also told that Warsaw's aggressive policy towards our country, which has gone beyond all civilized limits, including provocations against Russian diplomats accredited in Poland, the seizure of Russian diplomatic real estate and the embezzlement of Russian Embassy assets, force us to implement a set of retaliatory measures. Not a single hostile step of the Polish authorities directed against Russia will remain unanswered," the ministry concluded.
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Ambassador to Notify of Consular Agency Closure

09:04 GMT 14.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski on Friday to notify him about the closure of the Polish Consular Agency in Russia' Smolesnk.
Earlier in the day, the Russian government announced its decision to shut down the Consular Agency of Poland in the city of Smolensk.
"On July 14 , Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Krajewski was handed a note with a notification of the closure of the Consular Agency of the Republic of Poland in Smolensk," the statement said.
EU Warns of Backlash Over Poland's Campaign Against 'Russian Influence'
30 May, 13:33 GMT
30 May, 13:33 GMT
Further work of the Polish Consular Agency in Russia's Smolensk seems redundant, given Warsaw's hostile policy towards Moscow, the ministry explained.
"Krajewski was also told that Warsaw's aggressive policy towards our country, which has gone beyond all civilized limits, including provocations against Russian diplomats accredited in Poland, the seizure of Russian diplomatic real estate and the embezzlement of Russian Embassy assets, force us to implement a set of retaliatory measures. Not a single hostile step of the Polish authorities directed against Russia will remain unanswered," the ministry concluded.
