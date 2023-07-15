https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/poland-seeking-eu-ban-on-frozen-berries-imports-from-ukraine-1111883737.html

Poland Seeking EU Ban on Frozen Berries Imports From Ukraine

Warsaw will ask the EC to ban the import of frozen raspberries and strawberries from Ukraine to the bloc, as their supplies are destabilizing Poland's domestic market, said Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus.

2023-07-15T00:15+0000

2023-07-15T00:15+0000

2023-07-15T00:16+0000

The Polish government will hand over an official letter regarding the issue to the European Commission soon, the minister added. Earlier in July, Polish farmers called for a ban on frozen raspberries import from Ukraine, saying that their influx could destabilize the market prices in the country. The Polish government has been searching for a solution to excessive raspberry imports. The authorities are expected to start buying excessive amounts of berries from farmers in the near future. In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19. On May 2, the European Commission banned the sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5 in a bid to "alleviate logistical bottlenecks," but allowed their circulation in other European markets. The ban was later extended until September 15.

