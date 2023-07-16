https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/for-nato-to-disband-would-be-best-scenario-for-people-of-ukraine-1111903688.html

Disbanding NATO 'Best Scenario' for People of Ukraine

The dissolution of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be the best scenario for Ukraine, according to American politician Geoffrey M. Young.

The dissolution of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be the best scenario for Ukraine, according to American politician Geoffrey M. Young.The politician who has been vocal about his support for Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine accompanied his post with a reference to recent remarks made by John Kirby. The official, who serves as the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said an additional 3,000 US reserve troops have been authorized for deployment to Europe, and will predominantly focus on administrative and logistics tasks to “support and sustain a large troop presence for a long time.” John Kirby reiterated there are over 80,000 American troops in Europe, due to the “realization” that the “security environment in Europe is changed”. The aim is to ensure that the United States has “the proper force posture to be able to support an additional eastern flank presence for the long haul,” John Kirby had added.“Kirby just inadvertently admitted that Ukraine’s Army is gone,” was the reaction of some people to the post on social media.Some lamented that all signs were that the US was, "headed back to war once again" instead of focusing on its own problems.Others commented that the US appeared to be “pulling up the reserves to fill spots,” while still others slammed Kirby for “smugly announcing WWIII.”Many commented concurred that,”once they're are zero American troops overseas, the world will heal.”The remarks by the White House official had come hot on the heels of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was promised continuing Western support as his forces are locked in the middle of a stuttering counteroffensive.However, Zelensky was also reminded of his country's "servile status" to the Western alliance. Washington and its NATO allies continue to funnel military assistance worth billions to the Kiev regime, fueling the proxy war they are fighting there against Russia.As for the meeting of the 31-member NATO bloc in the Lithuanian capital on July 11-12, it refused to commit to any fixed timetable for Kiev to join the Atlantic alliance. Ukraine had applied for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. On this occasion NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, including an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to bloc standards possible. There is also to be a NATO-Ukraine Council set up, while the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine is to ostensibly shorten Kiev's accession process. However, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev. US President Joe Biden reiterated that Ukraine would not get membership as long as its conflict with Russia continued.

