Russian Army Repulses 18 Attacks Near Donetsk, Krasny Liman

Over the past day, the Russian armed forces have repelled 18 attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions, with enemy losses amounting to some 370 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-07-16T11:30+0000

In the Donetsk direction, the Yug group of the Russian armed forces has successfully repulsed 15 enemy attacks near several settlements, the ministry said. Two ammunition depots of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 4th operational brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard were destroyed in Rozdolevka and Ivano-Daryevka in the course of the fighting, the ministry added. In the Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr group of forces repelled three enemy attacks near Novovodyanoye and Makeyevka settlements in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Serebryanskyy forestry area. "Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as MSTA-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the day," the ministry said.

