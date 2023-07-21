https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/lavrov-brics-counterparts-discuss-preparations-for-future-summit-1112028176.html

Lavrov, BRICS Counterparts Discuss Preparations for Future Summit

Lavrov, BRICS Counterparts Discuss Preparations for Future Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa with his counterparts in the group during an extraordinary meeting via video-conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2023-07-21T09:04+0000

2023-07-21T09:04+0000

2023-07-21T09:04+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

brics

russian foreign ministry

johannesburg

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105915560_0:156:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_e17d298d00fcaa31a3182418531f6bda.jpg

"On July 20, the Russian foreign minister took part in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via video-conference. They discussed topical issues related to preparations for the XV BRICS Summit to be held in [the South African city of] Johannesburg from August 22-24," the ministry said in a statement. The top diplomats also exchanged views on developing and strengthening the strategic partnership among members of the organization, as well as discussed plans for the institutional development of the association, the statement read. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video-conference format, and Lavrov will also be present at the event. BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html

johannesburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, brics, russia and brics, brics summit, south africa summit