International
Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/lavrov-brics-counterparts-discuss-preparations-for-future-summit-1112028176.html
Lavrov, BRICS Counterparts Discuss Preparations for Future Summit
Lavrov, BRICS Counterparts Discuss Preparations for Future Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa with his counterparts in the group during an extraordinary meeting via video-conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2023-07-21T09:04+0000
2023-07-21T09:04+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
brics
russian foreign ministry
johannesburg
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105915560_0:156:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_e17d298d00fcaa31a3182418531f6bda.jpg
"On July 20, the Russian foreign minister took part in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via video-conference. They discussed topical issues related to preparations for the XV BRICS Summit to be held in [the South African city of] Johannesburg from August 22-24," the ministry said in a statement. The top diplomats also exchanged views on developing and strengthening the strategic partnership among members of the organization, as well as discussed plans for the institutional development of the association, the statement read. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video-conference format, and Lavrov will also be present at the event. BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html
johannesburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105915560_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b4c89a8882750730a6d7f520536fee2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, brics, russia and brics, brics summit, south africa summit
russia, brics, russia and brics, brics summit, south africa summit

Lavrov, BRICS Counterparts Discuss Preparations for Future Summit

09:04 GMT 21.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa with his counterparts in the group during an extraordinary meeting via video-conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"On July 20, the Russian foreign minister took part in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via video-conference. They discussed topical issues related to preparations for the XV BRICS Summit to be held in [the South African city of] Johannesburg from August 22-24," the ministry said in a statement.
The top diplomats also exchanged views on developing and strengthening the strategic partnership among members of the organization, as well as discussed plans for the institutional development of the association, the statement read.
One-dollar notes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is Meant by De-Dollarization?
17 July, 17:08 GMT
On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video-conference format, and Lavrov will also be present at the event.
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала