https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/zelensky-sacks-kievs-envoy-to-uk-after-nato-summit-sarcasm-critique-1112028124.html

Zelensky Sacks Kiev's Envoy to UK After NATO Summit 'Sarcasm' Critique

Zelensky Sacks Kiev's Envoy to UK After NATO Summit 'Sarcasm' Critique

Kiev's departing ambassador to London is no stranger to controversy. Not only has he made repeated accusations and threats to Russia, but in March he claimed Britain would send double the official number of tanks to Ukraine.

2023-07-21T10:26+0000

2023-07-21T10:26+0000

2023-07-21T10:26+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

ben wallace

kiev

united kingdom (uk)

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107800/85/1078008538_0:0:2924:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_144e0ddf41422849e2b11665c1d0f5c4.jpg

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko had been dismissed, with Kiev's Foreign Ministry giving no official reason for his sacking, British media reported on Friday.One British news website claimed that the ambassador had been on the receiving end of a "very strong" telephone call from Kiev.A diplomatic source told a UK news agency that the reprimand was over his public criticism of Zelensky's response to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's comments at last week's NATO summit.Last week, Wallace said that Kiev had treated him like online retail delivery service Amazon, giving him shopping lists of armaments. He hit out that Ukraine should show more gratitude.That followed Zelensky's angry attack on NATO for refusing to admit Ukraine as a member while its conflict with Russia continued. The Ukrainian president later hit back at Wallace, mocking his comments.Wallace has since announced he will be stepping down from his ministerial job at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's next cabinet reshuffle, expected soon, and exiting politics at the next general election in 2024 or 2025.That was after the PM contradicted the defense secretary, insisting that Zelensky "had expressed his gratitude for what we’ve done on a number of occasions."It was not the first time that Ukraine's outspoken ambassador has put his foot in it. On March 4, Prystaiko told a US government-run propaganda radio station that Britain would double the number of Challenger 2 tanks it was donating to Ukraine from 14 to 28. That prompted a swift denial from London.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/nato-leaders-reportedly-urged-zelensky-to-cool-down-after-criticism-of-alliance-1111844260.html

kiev

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia's special military operation (smo) in ukraine, ukrainian ambassador to the uk vadym prystaiko, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, why did zelensky sack his ambassador to the uk?