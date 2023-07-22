https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/russian-embassy-in-us-says-washington-responsible-for-kievs-strike-on-journalists-1112081405.html

Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible for Kiev's Strike on Journalists

Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible for Kiev's Strike on Journalists

The United States is responsible for the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces using Washington-supplied cluster munitions that killed Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Saturday.

2023-07-22T17:57+0000

2023-07-22T17:57+0000

2023-07-22T17:57+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

shelling

cluster munitions

journalist death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112081247_0:170:2731:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_00dcf2b5d60b0d36e5bfcc1022d021ea.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity. The diplomatic mission stressed that Zhuravlev was killed as a result of the deployment of cluster bombs by the Ukrainian troops, saying that Kiev was targeting civilian infrastructure. "Rostislav died as a result of a Ukrainian armed forces strike with cluster munitions. Ukrainian radicals use these shells to hit cities and villages of our country, destroying homes of civilians. Kiev receives such weapons from the United States," the embassy added. The Russian embassy expressed deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and wished a speedy recovery to his colleagues who were injured during the shelling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/russian-foreign-ministry-those-responsible-for-death-of-sputnik-war-correspondent-will-be-punished-1112065127.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rostislav zhuravlev, russia, ukraine, cluster munitions, russian journalist killed