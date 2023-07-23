https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/sputnik-military-correspondent-to-be-awarded-with-order-of-merit-posthumously-1112093420.html
Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously
Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously
Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday.
2023-07-23T15:08+0000
2023-07-23T15:08+0000
2023-07-23T15:08+0000
russia
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3da1f45b9207c47a082c9b826fbf8555.jpg
Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday. Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russia-to-demand-that-unesco-condemn-killing-of-sputnik-war-correspondent-1112086523.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5409f3d2e07c4593268d92ed834affa3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian journalist killed in ukraine, sputnik journalist killed in ukraine, russia, ukraine, journalist awarded posthumously
russian journalist killed in ukraine, sputnik journalist killed in ukraine, russia, ukraine, journalist awarded posthumously
Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion in the conflict zone on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.