https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/sputnik-military-correspondent-to-be-awarded-with-order-of-merit-posthumously-1112093420.html

Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously

Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously

Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday.

2023-07-23T15:08+0000

2023-07-23T15:08+0000

2023-07-23T15:08+0000

russia

maria zakharova

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3da1f45b9207c47a082c9b826fbf8555.jpg

Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday. Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russia-to-demand-that-unesco-condemn-killing-of-sputnik-war-correspondent-1112086523.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian journalist killed in ukraine, sputnik journalist killed in ukraine, russia, ukraine, journalist awarded posthumously