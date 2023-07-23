International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/sputnik-military-correspondent-to-be-awarded-with-order-of-merit-posthumously-1112093420.html
Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously
Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously
Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday.
2023-07-23T15:08+0000
2023-07-23T15:08+0000
russia
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3da1f45b9207c47a082c9b826fbf8555.jpg
Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday. Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russia-to-demand-that-unesco-condemn-killing-of-sputnik-war-correspondent-1112086523.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112093131_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5409f3d2e07c4593268d92ed834affa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian journalist killed in ukraine, sputnik journalist killed in ukraine, russia, ukraine, journalist awarded posthumously
russian journalist killed in ukraine, sputnik journalist killed in ukraine, russia, ukraine, journalist awarded posthumously

Sputnik Military Correspondent to Be Awarded With Order of Merit Posthumously

15:08 GMT 23.07.2023
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankFlowers are placed outside the building of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group in memory of Russian war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev
Flowers are placed outside the building of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group in memory of Russian war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2023
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion in the conflict zone on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Sputnik military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the combat zone, will be awarded with the Order of Merit for the Zaporozhye region posthumously, alongside three other journalists who were injured with him, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said on Sunday.
"Rostislav Zhuravlev will be awarded posthumously," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.
Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.
Rostislav Zhuravlev - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2023
World
Russia to Demand That UNESCO Condemn Killing of Sputnik War Correspondent
08:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала