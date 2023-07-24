International
Kremlin Offers Condolences to Family, Friends of Sputnik Military Correspondent Zhuravlev
Kremlin Offers Condolences to Family, Friends of Sputnik Military Correspondent Zhuravlev
The Kremlin offers deep condolences to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The Kremlin offers deep condolences to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "We all offer deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to others who were injured as a result of this attack," Peskov told reporters. “This is a deliberate attack on journalists, and, of course, the responsibility for this lies with the Kiev regime," Peskov said.
Kremlin Offers Condolences to Family, Friends of Sputnik Military Correspondent Zhuravlev

09:36 GMT 24.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin also offers condolences to Sputnik and all reporters, the spokesman added.
The Kremlin offers deep condolences to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We all offer deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to others who were injured as a result of this attack," Peskov told reporters.
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case After Death of Sputnik Correspondent
Russia
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case After Death of Sputnik Correspondent
Yesterday, 20:50 GMT
"This is a deliberate attack on journalists, and, of course, the responsibility for this lies with the Kiev regime," Peskov said.
