Kremlin Offers Condolences to Family, Friends of Sputnik Military Correspondent Zhuravlev
The Kremlin offers deep condolences to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The Kremlin offers deep condolences to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "We all offer deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to others who were injured as a result of this attack," Peskov told reporters. “This is a deliberate attack on journalists, and, of course, the responsibility for this lies with the Kiev regime," Peskov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin also offers condolences to Sputnik and all reporters, the spokesman added.
The Kremlin offers deep condolences
to family and friends of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died
during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We all offer deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to others who were injured as a result of this attack," Peskov told reporters.
“This is a deliberate attack on journalists, and, of course, the responsibility
for this lies with the Kiev regime," Peskov said.