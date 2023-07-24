https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/spacexs-falcon-9-launches-another-22-starlink-satellites-into-orbit-1112107910.html
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Launches Another 22 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Launches Another 22 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrier rocket has successfully launched another 22 Starlink satellites into orbit after two cancellations, the space company announced on Monday.
The launch has been delayed twice. On July 19, it was scrubbed five seconds before liftoff due to an unknown technical problem. On Sunday, the launch was called off due to adverse weather conditions. Now, the company the company said on Twitter that "Falcon 9 launches 22 [Starlink] satellites from SLC-40 [launch pad at the north end of Cape Canaveral] in Florida," adding that the deployment of all satellites has been confirmed. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrier rocket has successfully launched another 22 Starlink satellites into orbit after two cancellations, the space company announced on Monday.
The launch has been delayed twice. On July 19, it was scrubbed five seconds before liftoff due to an unknown technical problem. On Sunday, the launch was called off
due to adverse weather conditions.
Now, the company the company said on Twitter that "Falcon 9 launches 22 [Starlink] satellites from SLC-40 [launch pad at the north end of Cape Canaveral] in Florida," adding that the deployment of all satellites has been confirmed.
Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX
, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.