Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Casualties During Offensive Amount to Over 350 Soldiers in Past Day - Russian MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 soldiers over the past 24 hours during offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that 11 Ukrainian attacks have been repelled.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The Russian forces repelled five attacks in Liman direction and six attacks in Donetsk direction, according to the ministry. "Enemy losses [in the Liman direction] amounted to 195 Ukrainian servicemen, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said. Moreover, the ministry said that Ukraine lost 120 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours.The ministry also said that Russian air defense forces have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones and intercepted one HIMARS long-range guided missile in Donbas, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions over past 24 hours.
12:14 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 24.07.2023)
Russian servicemen taking part in Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. File photo
Russian servicemen taking part in Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 soldiers over the past 24 hours during offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that 11 Ukrainian attacks have been repelled.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions.
"Enemy losses amounted to over 160 Ukrainian servicemen [in the Donetsk direction], one tank, two vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer. An ammunition depot of the 110th mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces repelled five attacks in Liman direction and six attacks in Donetsk direction, according to the ministry.
"Enemy losses [in the Liman direction] amounted to 195 Ukrainian servicemen, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.
Moreover, the ministry said that Ukraine lost 120 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours.
The ministry also said that Russian air defense forces have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones and intercepted one HIMARS long-range guided missile in Donbas, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions over past 24 hours.
