UNESCO Condemns Killing of Sputnik Correspondent, Calls for Investigation
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Monday condemned killing of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday.
“I deplore the death of Rostislav Zhuravlev and call for an investigation into the circumstances. Journalists serve a critical role in informing the world about conflict situations and must be protected. I reiterate my call for the observance of international humanitarian law, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict,” Azoulay said in a statement.Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik military correspondent, died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion in the conflict zone on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov, were wounded. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Monday condemned killing of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday.