Self-Harm: Hunter Biden's Memoir Became Source of Tax Evasion Evidence

The president's son's book turned out to be a trap, as it shed some light on his alleged tax crimes, per one of the IRS whistleblowers.

IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler, who was known only as "Whistleblower X" in the Hunter Biden tax case prior to his testimony at the House Oversight Committee last Wednesday, said that some of the evidence that Hunter Biden engaged in alleged tax evasion schemes was found in the first son's "Beautiful Things: A Memoir" (2021).As per Ziegler, the opus showed that some of the expenses described by Hunter were for personal choices and not corporate benefit.The whistleblower said that he and IRS Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley, also known as the first IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden's case, are gathering more documents to provide to Congress. The trove reportedly includes WhatsApp messages in addition to the one made public from 2017 in which first son invoked his father's name to force his Chinese associate into forking out.The whistleblower said that there is evidence of President Joe Biden’s association in the Hunter tax case. Earlier, the president repeatedly denied being anyhow related to his son's business dealing or knowing anything about them. Ziegler told the media outlet that a family friend named Rob Walker told the FBI that then Vice President Joe Biden attended a meeting with the Chinese executives and that his son deducted as a business expense a hotel room in father's name.Ziegler highlighted that his team was prevented from finding out whether Joe Biden actually used the room or was present at the hotel. "But what I think it's important to know is that that was a deduction that was taken on Hunter's tax return," he added.In June, the younger Biden struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors on two minor tax crimes and a gun case. However, Republican congressmen said that they are determined to get to the bottom of Hunter's alleged crimes. Last week House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer said he expects to file "between six and 10 criminal referrals" with the Justice Department related to Hunter after the congressional probe is completed.

