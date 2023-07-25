https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russian-forces-seize-sergeevka-settlement-after-counterattack-1112133421.html

Russian Forces Seize Sergeevka Settlement After Counterattack

The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasny Liman direction and liberated the Sergeevka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, while the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots there.

