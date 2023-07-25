https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russian-forces-seize-sergeevka-settlement-after-counterattack-1112133421.html
Russian Forces Seize Sergeevka Settlement After Counterattack
Russian Forces Seize Sergeevka Settlement After Counterattack
The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasny Liman direction and liberated the Sergeevka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-07-25T14:50+0000
2023-07-25T14:50+0000
2023-07-25T14:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
defense ministry
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109386627_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_0b945afcdc47f2d341e1ca62ba2c26bf.jpg
The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, while the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots there.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109386627_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_afe4a17a26361d3fa5f249f6f26772da.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian forces, sergeevka, defense ministry, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian advancement, russian counterattack
russian forces, sergeevka, defense ministry, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian advancement, russian counterattack
Russian Forces Seize Sergeevka Settlement After Counterattack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasny Liman direction and liberated the Sergeevka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, while the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots there.
"In the course of successful counterattack operations, the units of the 15th motorized rifle brigade under the skillful command of Lt. Col. Buylov liberated the settlement of Sergeevka," the ministry reported.