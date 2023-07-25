International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Seize Sergeevka Settlement After Counterattack
Russian Forces Seize Sergeevka Settlement After Counterattack
The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasny Liman direction and liberated the Sergeevka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, while the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots there.
14:50 GMT 25.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasny Liman direction and liberated the Sergeevka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, while the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots there.

"In the course of successful counterattack operations, the units of the 15th motorized rifle brigade under the skillful command of Lt. Col. Buylov liberated the settlement of Sergeevka," the ministry reported.

