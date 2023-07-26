https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/british-mercenary-describes-haunting-gunfight-with-russian-troops---report-1112151440.html

British Mercenary Describes Haunting Gunfight With Russian Troops - Report

Many mercs envisaged that they will get some fun and easy money joining the ongoing conflict in Ukraine - but instead of a safari trip, they find themselves in hellish battles against well-trained and resolved Russian forces.

A British soldier of fortune, Harry Rowe, 36, fighting for Ukraine, has recounted harrowing experiences with media outlets about gunfire exchanges with Russian troops.The merc recalled how a foreign surveillance group consisting of British, American, and Australian mercenaries was caught off guard on an island in the Dnepr River.According to Rowe, Russian soldiers hurled gas and smoke grenades into a house where the mercs were located, forcing them to escape through the roof and retreat to the coast. Many of the mercenaries received significant injuries, so they were taken to hospital on boats.The British mercenary had to return home - he had been overwhelmed by the ferocity of the gun battle, causing him to crumple into a ball and contemplate surrendering to the Russian military.Last Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that many foreign mercenaries in Ukraine have been eliminated during the special operation. He also urged the public in unfriendly countries to Russia, whose governments send servicemen to fight in NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine, to be mindful of what is happening there.

