British Mercenary Describes Haunting Gunfight With Russian Troops - Report
British Mercenary Describes Haunting Gunfight With Russian Troops - Report
A British soldier of fortune, Harry Rowe, 36, fighting for Ukraine, has recounted harrowing experiences
with media outlets about gunfire exchanges with Russian troops.
The merc recalled how a foreign surveillance group consisting of British, American, and Australian mercenaries
was caught off guard on an island in the Dnepr River.
According to Rowe, Russian soldiers hurled gas and smoke grenades into a house where the mercs were located, forcing them to escape through the roof and retreat to the coast. Many of the mercenaries received significant injuries, so they were taken to hospital on boats.
"The smoke grenades and the gas grenades had f***ed their lungs," Rowe noted.
The British mercenary had to return home
- he had been overwhelmed by the ferocity of the gun battle, causing him to crumple into a ball and contemplate surrendering to the Russian military.
Last Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that many foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
have been eliminated during the special operation. He also urged the public in unfriendly countries to Russia, whose governments send servicemen to fight in NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine
, to be mindful of what is happening there.
"As for foreign mercenaries, they also suffer significant losses. Because of their stupidity. In any case, the public of the countries whose governments send people to the war zone, the public of these countries should also know what is happening there. And we will bring this to the attention of the people so that they evaluate the actions of their rulers," Putin remarked.