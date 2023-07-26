https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/fewer-leaders-to-visit-russia-africa-summit-due-to-western-pressure---kremlin-1112159610.html

Fewer Leaders to Visit Russia-Africa Summit Due to Western Pressure - Kremlin

Fewer Leaders to Visit Russia-Africa Summit Due to Western Pressure - Kremlin

The Russia-Africa Summit 2023 will be attended by fewer foreign leaders largely due to their own plans, but there is also pressure of the United States that has played a role in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2023-07-26T14:57+0000

2023-07-26T14:57+0000

2023-07-26T14:57+0000

russia

russia-africa summit 2023

second russia-africa summit

russia

dmitry peskov

kremlin

us pressure

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6dc92241aa3a286f53456972f533a56.jpg

"As regards reduction in number of foreign leaders that have arrived [to attend the summit], it has indeed happened. It is largely due to working plans of leaders, but of course, there is a bit of what we have discussed with you earlier. It is absolutely undisguised, brazen interference of the United States, France and other countries through their diplomatic missions in African states, and they are trying to exert pressure on the leadership of these countries to prevent their active participation in the forum," Peskov told reporters. The spokesman stated that these actions by the West were outrageous, though it would not create obstacles to the organization of the summit.July 27-28, the Second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. According to the Kremlin, the summit is an advantageous platform to discuss grain exports and Russia's support for Africa. The meeting is expected to provide the participants with opportunities to sign many international and bilateral documents, the spokesman noted earlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/what-is-russia-africa-summit-2023-1112132203.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-africa summit 2023, second russia-africa summit, russia-africa relations, african leaders going to russia, russia-africa summit agenda, pressure on african states