African Countries Subjected to Pressure From West - Kremlin

All African countries have been subjected to an unprecedented level of pressure from the United States, France and other Western nations to prevent the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2023-07-25T13:05+0000

2023-07-25T13:05+0000

2023-07-25T13:06+0000

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The spokesman also said that the summit is important as it will give an opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia’s support for Africa.Peskov also stated that it is important to prevent use of delivery channels of Ukrainian grain for military purposes, and Russia will continue countering it.Moreover, the spokesman added that Russia received a letter from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres which contained an action plan on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and a promise that obligations towards Russia could be fulfilled in future.Commenting on the proposal of Baltic states to export Ukrainian grain via their own ports, the Kremlin spokesman stated that it is these countries' sovereign right.Earlier in the week, Lithuania urged the European Commission to use Baltic ports to export Ukrainian grain after the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that these ports could serve as a reliable alternative for transiting Ukrainian products.On Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz stated that the European Commission is ready to consider export of Ukrainian grain from ports of the Baltic countries, following the proposal.Meanwhile, Eastern and Central European states banned Ukrainian food imports to shield domestic producers.The Black Sea Grain Deal was struck in July 2022 with a two-part agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye, and the United Nations to arrange exports of agricultural products from Russia and Ukraine. The first part of the deal - the regulation of exports of Ukrainian food from Black Sea ports through waters controlled by the Russian Navy - was fully implemented. However, millions of tons of grains did not reach developing nations which desperately need food supplies. According to statistics, 38% of the cargo ended up in Europe, another 30% was sent to Turkiye, 24% went to China, while only 2% arrived at the Global South despite the West's declarations that the deal was designed solely to feed the world's poorest countries. As for the second part of the agreement, the US and the EU neglected their obligations to lift or ease restrictions on purchasing Russian grain and fertilizers. Hence, Western banks hesitated to issue loans for Russian grain purchases, insurers refused to provide insurance and agricultural equipment producers halted sales to Russia and stopped the supply of spare parts and maintenance. At the same time, Russia's agriculture-focused Rosselkhozbank remains disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system. Furthermore, many foreign assets and bank accounts of Russian companies linked with the transportation of food and fertilizers remain blocked. Finally, a section of the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline - which used to transfer Russian ammonia used in fertilizers production to the Black Sea port of Odessa - was blown up by Ukrainian terrorists in June, restricting Russia's ability to export fertilizers. Thus, on July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, but is ready to return to the deal as soon as terms concerning Russia are implemented properly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.

