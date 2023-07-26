Support for Poland's Ruling Party and Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

International
The ratings of Poland's ruling party and the opposition have almost equalized ahead of the parliamentary elections in fall, a poll conducted by the Research Collective laboratory showed on Wednesday.
Some 33% of the respondents said they were willing to vote for the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), with a slightly lesser number, or 32% of respondents, saying they were going to vote for the opposition Civic Coalition alliance, the poll found. None of the other electoral groups, the Confederation alliance of right and Eurosceptic parties, the left-wing Left, and the Third Way coalition of the Poland 2050 party and Polish People’s Party polled at more than 8%, according to the report. At the same time, 13% of the survey participants could not give a definite answer regarding their political preferences. The electoral threshold in the parliamentary elections in Poland is 5% for parties and 8% for coalitions. The poll also showed that 72% of respondents would go to vote if the elections were held next Sunday. The survey was conducted among 993 adult Polish citizens using CATI, the computer assisted telephone interview method, on July 14-19.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The ratings of Poland's ruling party and the opposition have almost equalized ahead of the parliamentary elections in fall, a poll conducted by the Research Collective laboratory showed on Wednesday.
Some 33% of the respondents said they were willing to vote for the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), with a slightly lesser number, or 32% of respondents, saying they were going to vote for the opposition Civic Coalition alliance, the poll found.
None of the other electoral groups, the Confederation alliance of right and Eurosceptic parties, the left-wing Left, and the Third Way coalition of the Poland 2050 party and Polish People’s Party polled at more than 8%, according to the report. At the same time, 13% of the survey participants could not give a definite answer regarding their political preferences.
The electoral threshold in the parliamentary elections in Poland is 5% for parties and 8% for coalitions.
The poll also showed that 72% of respondents would go to vote if the elections were held next Sunday.
The survey was conducted among 993 adult Polish citizens using CATI, the computer assisted telephone interview method, on July 14-19.
