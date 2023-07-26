https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/ukrainian-forces-attempt-to-break-defense-lines-in-zaporozhye-region-1112156687.html
Ukrainian Forces Attempt to Break Defense Lines in Zaporozhye Region
"The situation in the area of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and Novopokrovka escalated, the enemy tried to break through the defense from four in the morning, but faced fierce resistance from our units and suffered significant losses," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel. The official added that Ukrainian forces made attempts to shell settlements in the region 36 times over the past 24 hours.Last month, Ukrainian forces launched the much-anticipated counteroffensive that Zelensky had been announcing for months. Despite the determination to sacrifice hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and lose a considerable number of NATO-supplied tanks and armored vehicles, Kiev has so far failed to breach even the first line of Russian defenses.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military is trying to breach Russian defense lines in several areas of the Zaporozhye region on Wednesday but suffering huge casualties, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the region, said.
"The situation in the area of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and Novopokrovka escalated, the enemy tried to break through the defense from four in the morning, but faced fierce resistance from our units and suffered significant losses," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.
The official added that Ukrainian forces made attempts to shell settlements in the region 36 times over the past 24 hours.
Last month, Ukrainian forces launched the much-anticipated counteroffensive
that Zelensky had been announcing for months. Despite the determination to sacrifice hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and lose a considerable number of NATO-supplied tanks and armored vehicles, Kiev has so far failed to breach
even the first line of Russian defenses.