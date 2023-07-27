https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/brics-bank-intends-to-facilitate-use-of-national-currencies-in-transactions-1112190310.html

BRICS Bank Intends to Facilitate Use of National Currencies in Transactions

BRICS Bank Intends to Facilitate Use of National Currencies in Transactions

BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) is interested in enhancing the use of national currencies in settlements to strengthen the markets of the bank's member states, NDB President Dilma Vana Rousseff said on Thursday.

2023-07-27T15:00+0000

2023-07-27T15:00+0000

2023-07-27T15:00+0000

economy

dedollarisation

brics

dollar

dollar hegemony

currency

russia

china

india

brazil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg

"We would like to increase the number of operations in national currencies to strengthen the markets of the New Development Bank's member states," the official stated at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, adding that such an increase is one of the bank's main priorities. Developing countries are currently the most vulnerable to unilateral protectionist policies, Rousseff noted.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24. The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230128/new-currency-zones-taking-shape-within-brics-as-global-dollar-system-crumbling-economist-says-1106787680.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/multilateralism--reforms-how-brics-currency-offers-better-deal-for-global-south-1111820744.html

russia

china

brazil

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics bank, global dedollarisation, alternative currency, dollar hegemony, remove dollar, brics cooperation, brics development, brics economic growth, dollar alternatives, national currency