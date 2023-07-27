LIVE UPDATES: Second Russia-Africa Summit Kicks Off in Saint Petersburg

The Second Russia-Africa Summit will be held under the motto "For peace, security and development" with a special emphasis made on food sovereignty and enhancement of economic, socio-cultural and security cooperation between Russia and African states.
The idea of creating the platform for Russo-African cooperation was voiced by Vladimir Putin in July 2018 in Johannesburg en course of BRICS summit. The first forum was held in 2019.
09:33 GMT 27.07.2023
Russian Arms Exporter Rosoboronexport Says Africa's Share in Orders Nearing 20%
The share of African countries in Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport's order portfolio is now almost 20%, and this figure is expected to increase after the Russia-Africa Summit, Alexander Mikheev, the company's director general, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The company's order portfolio has been stable at a high level for the last several years. Slight fluctuations in its level are justified by the dynamics of our work — signed and executed contracts. The share of African countries in the portfolio today is close to 20%, and we expect this indicator to grow as a result of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg," Mikheev said on the sidelines of the summit.
He recalled that after the first summit of 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi, Rosoboronexport signed more than 150 contracts with African countries, increasing its order portfolio by $10 billion.
On average, Rosoboronexport's order portfolio in recent years has been about $50 billion.
09:32 GMT 27.07.2023
Russia, Burundi Sign Agreement on Peaceful Nuclear Energy Energy Cooperation
Russia and Burundi have singed an agreement on cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The agreement was signed by Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro and Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.
The deal will allow the two countries to begin implementing certain projects in various aspects of nuclear energy, Rosatom said, adding that these initiatives would include Russia's assistance in creating and improving nuclear energy infrastructure in Burundi and develop legal regulation of nuclear safety, among other things.
09:29 GMT 27.07.2023
Situation in Niger Actively Discussed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
The situation in Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power is being actively discussed at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Of course, it [the situation in Niger] is being discussed on the sidelines of the summit. It is quite likely to be discussed during the events of the summit that will take place today and tomorrow. These developments in Africa cannot be ignored, for sure," Peskov told reporters
Niger's soldiers appeared on national television on Wednesday saying that Bazoum had been removed from power, the borders of the country were closed, a nationwide curfew was declared and "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, media reported.
09:08 GMT 27.07.2023
Russia Supports African Union Becoming Part of G20 - Putin
Russia supports the African Union’s involvement in international associations, and backs the initiative to grant Africa a seat at the G20, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Moscow expects such a decision to be made at the G20 summit in India in September.
"We support the involvement of the union in the work of leading international associations, and I recall that Russia was one of the first to respond positively… to the initiative to grant the African Union a full-fledged membership in the G20," Putin said at the meeting with Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani.
The Russian president added that Moscow expects G20 to make it’s decision on the African Union’s membership at the next summit in New Delhi.
08:54 GMT 27.07.2023
Russia, Africa Manage to Increase Trade Relations Despite Sanctions - Putin
Russia and African countries have managed to increase economic ties despite difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions, with their mutual trade growing by almost 35% this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Despite difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic and illegal sanctions against Russia, we have managed to increase trade and economic relations [with Africa] ... over the first half of this year, trade increased by almost 35%," Putin said at a meeting the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assouman.
08:39 GMT 27.07.2023
