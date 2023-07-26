https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/ukraine-lost-up-to-210-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---russian-defense-ministry-1112158692.html
Ukraine Lost Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Lost Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry also mentioned that four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction.
2023-07-26T14:28+0000
2023-07-26T14:28+0000
2023-07-26T14:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
howitzer
us arms for ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111490262_0:129:3185:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_537d7d7ed02dc430d05e8d006ceeaa18.jpg
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry also mentioned that four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction. Moreover, the Russian army has advanced in the Sergeevka area of the Krasny Liman direction, repulsingfour attacks in this direction, while Ukrainian troops lost over 190 soldiers in the past 24 hours, according to the report.The ministry added that Russian troops are conducting successful offensive in the Kupyansk direction as well, where units are now holding better positions, while Ukraine's military casualties amounted to 135 soldiers in the past day.In June, Ukraine attempted to launch the so-called counteroffensive that it had been announcing for months. Regardless of the significant losses, the Ukrainian forces failed to advance into Russia's territory.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111490262_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_587fff063059da01b15af0f72f030c4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
how is ukraine's counteroffensive, donetsk direction cituation, russian defense ministry report, nato weapons destroyed, ukrainian losses
how is ukraine's counteroffensive, donetsk direction cituation, russian defense ministry report, nato weapons destroyed, ukrainian losses
Ukraine Lost Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost around 210 troops in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry also mentioned that four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction.
"Enemy losses per day amounted to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, D-20 and D-30 guns, as well as a US-made howitzer M119," the ministry stated.
Moreover, the Russian army has advanced in the Sergeevka area
of the Krasny Liman direction, repulsingfour attacks in this direction, while Ukrainian troops lost over 190 soldiers in the past 24 hours, according to the report.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, units … continued offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Sergeevka of the Lugansk People's Republic. The advance was up to three kilometers [1.8 miles] along the front and 2700 meters in the depth of the enemy’s defense," the ministry noted.
The ministry added that Russian troops are conducting successful offensive in the Kupyansk direction as well, where units are now holding better positions, while Ukraine's military casualties amounted to 135 soldiers in the past day.
In June, Ukraine attempted to launch the so-called counteroffensive
that it had been announcing for months. Regardless of the significant losses, the Ukrainian forces failed to advance
into Russia's territory.