Ukraine Lost Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry also mentioned that four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry also mentioned that four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction. Moreover, the Russian army has advanced in the Sergeevka area of the Krasny Liman direction, repulsingfour attacks in this direction, while Ukrainian troops lost over 190 soldiers in the past 24 hours, according to the report.The ministry added that Russian troops are conducting successful offensive in the Kupyansk direction as well, where units are now holding better positions, while Ukraine's military casualties amounted to 135 soldiers in the past day.In June, Ukraine attempted to launch the so-called counteroffensive that it had been announcing for months. Regardless of the significant losses, the Ukrainian forces failed to advance into Russia's territory.

