https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukrainian-forces-loses-hundreds-of-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction---russian-defense-ministry-1112187191.html

Ukrainian Forces Lose Hundreds of Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Forces Lose Hundreds of Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

The armed forces of Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers during attempts to attack Russian positions in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-07-27T12:13+0000

2023-07-27T12:13+0000

2023-07-27T12:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

donetsk

ukrainian crisis

howitzer

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111562754_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_1298bd282c100791803668d1ff20bee6.jpg

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions but failed. The ministry also stated that the Ukrainian troops lost up to 185 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction. Moreover, Kiev lost over 280 soldiers, 10 infantry mobility vehicles, 25 tanks and 1 Czech MLRS RM-70 vampire in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry added.Moreover, the Russian military has conducted missile strikes on command posts and airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/ukraine-lost-26000-troops-and-3000-arms-since-start-of-counteroffensive--shoigu--1111814809.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukrainian attacks, us supplied weapons destroyed, donetsk direction, nato weapons, ukrainian losses, ukrainian fails