Ukrainian Forces Lose Hundreds of Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry
The armed forces of Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers during attempts to attack Russian positions in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions but failed. The ministry also stated that the Ukrainian troops lost up to 185 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction. Moreover, Kiev lost over 280 soldiers, 10 infantry mobility vehicles, 25 tanks and 1 Czech MLRS RM-70 vampire in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry added.Moreover, the Russian military has conducted missile strikes on command posts and airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry noted.
12:13 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 27.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The armed forces of Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers during attempts to attack Russian positions in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts
to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions but failed.
"Enemy losses per day amounted to over 210 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, seven infantry fighting vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, as well as a US-made AN / TPQ counter-battery radar," the ministry reported, adding that nine attacks were repelled in this direction.
The ministry also stated that the Ukrainian troops lost up to 185 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction
. Moreover, Kiev lost over 280 soldiers, 10 infantry mobility vehicles, 25 tanks and 1 Czech MLRS RM-70 vampire in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry added.
Moreover, the Russian military has conducted missile strikes on command posts and airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry noted.
"The Russian armed forces carried out concentrated strikes with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons at airfields, command and control centers and deployment of the armed forces of Ukraine, workshops and storage sites for unmanned boats, as well as missiles, weapons and military equipment received from Europe and the United States," the ministry reported, adding that all facilities have been hit.