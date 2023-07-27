https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-federal-reserve-interest-rate-hike-aimed-at-cutting-jobs-before-inflation-1112193091.html

US Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Aimed at Cutting Jobs Before Inflation

US Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Aimed at Cutting Jobs Before Inflation

Borrowing rates in the US are now at a 22-year high as inflation refuses to come down. David Tawil, founder of ProChain Capital, said that the Federal Reserve was putting Americans out of work to cut demand for goods.

2023-07-27T18:09+0000

2023-07-27T18:09+0000

2023-07-27T18:09+0000

economy

us federal reserve bank

us federal reserve

inflation

interest rates

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082754467_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd7317544b085e21c5dbce7ec9444ff5.jpg

The US Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike is intended depress the job market as a means to control inflation, says a wealth manager.The US Federal Reserve raised its basic bank lending rate on Wednesday from 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent — its highest level in 22 years.Market expert David Tawil told Sputnik that the pain would be widespread, as up to 70 per cent of homeowners were still paying off their mortgages.He pointed out that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's newfound concern for controlling inflation — at the expense of Americans' jobs — was not evident during the COVID-19 pandemic."That led to a spending spree by consumers and that drove prices quite high, and that led to the inflation rate that we ended up with, which is what the Fed is now reacting to, trying to get that inflation rate down to two per cent," he added. "At one point, we were as high as eight percent." Paradoxically, the Fed's other worry is job figures which show record low levels of unemployment.The Fed is therefore aiming for a "more normalized unemployment rate, probably somewhere around four to five percent" he said.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio sho The Backstory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/fed-raises-rates-to-22-year-high-1112165242.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us interest rate rise, federal reserve bank interest rates, federal reserve bank chairman jerome powell