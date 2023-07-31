https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/one-killed-three-wounded-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-donetsk-1112272381.html
One Killed, Three Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
One Killed, Three Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center there were casualties, a shuttle bus and two cars were set on fire.
2023-07-31T07:46+0000
2023-07-31T07:46+0000
2023-07-31T07:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
dpr
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
ukraine
gorlovka
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212981_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6aa040f8173c8f6649959115c42a9eb.jpg
Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center by Ukrainian forces, one person was killed and three wounded.Ukrainian troops fired 18 shells at Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported. At 6:20 a.m., four 155-millimeter shells were fired at Makeyevka. Gorlovka was bombarded by Ukrainian forces at 7:00, struck by four 152-mm caliber projectiles, the DPR representative office added.Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Ukraine with long-range M777 155 mm howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/new-nato-facility-in-poland-to-repair-tanks-from-ukraine-1112224228.html
donetsk
ukraine
gorlovka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212981_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc18b63ce2820e3980fb077023427c64.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shelling of donetsk, ukrainian forces, civilian injuries
shelling of donetsk, ukrainian forces, civilian injuries
One Killed, Three Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that the central Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops on Monday morning.
Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center by Ukrainian forces, one person was killed and three wounded.
"As a result of shelling of the Voroshilovsky district, a shuttle bus and two passenger cars have caught fire. There are victims. Details are being clarified," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.
Ukrainian troops fired 18 shells at Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka, the DPR
representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.
At 6:20 a.m., four 155-millimeter shells were fired at Makeyevka
. Gorlovka was bombarded by Ukrainian forces at 7:00, struck by four 152-mm caliber projectiles, the DPR representative office added.
Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Ukraine with long-range M777 155 mm howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.