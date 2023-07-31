https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/one-killed-three-wounded-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-donetsk-1112272381.html

One Killed, Three Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk

Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center there were casualties, a shuttle bus and two cars were set on fire.

Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center by Ukrainian forces, one person was killed and three wounded.Ukrainian troops fired 18 shells at Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported. At 6:20 a.m., four 155-millimeter shells were fired at Makeyevka. Gorlovka was bombarded by Ukrainian forces at 7:00, struck by four 152-mm caliber projectiles, the DPR representative office added.Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Ukraine with long-range M777 155 mm howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

