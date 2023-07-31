International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
One Killed, Three Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center there were casualties, a shuttle bus and two cars were set on fire.
Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center by Ukrainian forces, one person was killed and three wounded.Ukrainian troops fired 18 shells at Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported. At 6:20 a.m., four 155-millimeter shells were fired at Makeyevka. Gorlovka was bombarded by Ukrainian forces at 7:00, struck by four 152-mm caliber projectiles, the DPR representative office added.Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Ukraine with long-range M777 155 mm howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
One Killed, Three Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk

07:46 GMT 31.07.2023
Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that the central Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops on Monday morning.
Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said that as a result of the shelling of the city center by Ukrainian forces, one person was killed and three wounded.

"As a result of shelling of the Voroshilovsky district, a shuttle bus and two passenger cars have caught fire. There are victims. Details are being clarified," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops fired 18 shells at Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.
At 6:20 a.m., four 155-millimeter shells were fired at Makeyevka. Gorlovka was bombarded by Ukrainian forces at 7:00, struck by four 152-mm caliber projectiles, the DPR representative office added.
Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Ukraine with long-range M777 155 mm howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
