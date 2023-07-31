https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/ukraine-receives-125bln-in-us-grant-funds-for-paying-wages-social-assistance-1112277964.html

Ukraine Receives $1.25Bln in US Grant Funds for Paying Wages, Social Assistance

Ukraine Receives $1.25Bln in US Grant Funds for Paying Wages, Social Assistance

Ukraine has received a new grant from the United States worth $1.25 billion to reimburse state budget expenses, including wages for state employees and social benefits, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

2023-07-31T13:39+0000

2023-07-31T13:39+0000

2023-07-31T13:39+0000

world

ukraine

world bank

aid

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082127479_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_6b060e6bb065c7d7c2840c120c305b08.jpg

"The State Budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States of America in the amount of USD 1.25 billion through the Multi-donor Trust Fund of the World Bank," the ministry said in a statement. The grant was provided as part of the fifth additional financing under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project, which seeks to partially cover state budget expenditures, including for social and humanitarian purposes. Ukraine has received $8.45 billion in US grants to support the state budget in 2023 alone, while as much as $20.4 billion has been disbursed since February 2022. Last week, the chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said the state budget received $25.3 billion from international partners in 2023, accounting for 49.1% of all state budget revenues. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in May that the country's budget has been running a deficit of about $5 billion a month since the military conflict began, with two-thirds of the money coming from foreign loans and grants and three-quarters spent on military needs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/ukraine-corruption-poses-risks-to-us-aid---state-department-1112209797.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, state budget expenses, social benefits, ukrainian finance ministry