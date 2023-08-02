https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/ocean-shield-2023-drills-kick-off-in-baltic-sea-1112340770.html

Ocean Shield 2023 Drills Kick Off in Baltic Sea

Ocean Shield 2023 Drills Kick Off in Baltic Sea

The "Ocean Shield 2023" military drills have begun in the Baltic Sea, involving more than 30 Russian Navy warships and vessels, as well as 30 aircraft and about 6,000 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2023-08-02T10:42+0000

2023-08-02T10:42+0000

2023-08-02T10:42+0000

military

baltic sea

russian navy

russian ministry of defense

russia

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105576/13/1055761386_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4cb4ecba35f54b94e021aaa56d924ab.jpg

"Since August 2, the ‘Ocean Shield-2023’ military-maritime exercise is being conducted in the Baltic Sea under the command of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy. The exercise involves more than 30 combat ships and vessels, 20 support ships, 30 aircraft of the Naval Aviation and the Russian Aerospace Forces, and about 6,000 servicemen," the ministry said.The MoD noted that the drills would test the readiness of the naval forces to protect the national interests of the Russian Federation in the strategically important region, as well as the coordination between different command levels in the management of the forces.The exercise will focus on practicing actions related to securing maritime communications, transporting troops and military cargo, as well as defending coastal areas. In total, more than 200 combat exercises are planned, including those involving the practical use of weapons.Upon completion of the exercises, the ships will conduct inter-fleet transitions to their permanent bases, while aviation units will return to their respective airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/watch-russian-fighter-jets-dominate-baltic-skies--1111498754.html

baltic sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ocean shield 2023, russian ministry of defense, russian navy warships