https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/us-uses-taiwan-as-eternal-pawn-in-foreign-policy-games-against-china-1112317009.html

US Uses Taiwan as Eternal Pawn in Foreign Policy Games Against China

US Uses Taiwan as Eternal Pawn in Foreign Policy Games Against China

Dr. Radhika Desai, professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba in Canada, argued that Washington was pushing Taiwan into a repeat of the Ukraine debacle.

2023-08-01T14:59+0000

2023-08-01T14:59+0000

2023-08-01T15:05+0000

richard nixon

china

taiwan

soviet union

people's republic of china

world

united nations security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110929670_0:210:3072:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_89cfa7dd939f2c4d44096700a2314ac3.jpg

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada pointed out that until 1972, Washington's 'one China policy' meant recognition of Taiwan as the sole sovereign authority over mainland China, a dominion that Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists never held even before the 1949 revolution, including occupying the United Nations Security Council seat reserved for China."That one China policy meant that the United States recognized the government of Taiwan," Desai said. "Now, if you've ever looked at a map, you can see how tiny Taiwan is and how big the People's Republic of China, mainland China is. The US recognized the government of Taiwan as the rightful government of all of China, including the mainland. Now, how ridiculous was that?"The change in that policy under disgraced president Richard Nixon was merely an attempt to "drive the wedge deeper between between the People's Republic of China and the Soviet Union, that at the time of the developing Sino-Soviet split," the academic argued.Since then, Washington has formally recognised Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan, although it is "now shifting its discourse."But in contrast to the US drive towards military confrontation over Taiwan, including supplying hundreds of millions of dollars worth of arms deploying military trainers to Taipei, China does not seek to resolve the situation through arms. "China does not wish to use force to unite China and Taiwan," the academic stressed. "The fact of the matter is economic relations between China and Taiwan are deepening all the time." Ironically it is now the Kuomintang (KMT), Chiang Kai-shek's party that founded the rival Chinese state in Taiwan, that wants to step back from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Tsai Ing-wen's US-backed moves to declare independence — and looks set to win the 2024 presidential election. That could derail US foreign policy in the Pacific."It's quite possible that this DPP government, that opposes good relations with China, will be turfed out of Taipei," Desai observed. "The new government is not going to rattle sabers against the mainland, but I think it's more than that. The United States is having difficulty delivering weapons to Ukraine, and the Taiwanese have also been complaining that ... the weapons that had been promised before have also not been delivered."That strategy of arming a proxy force to fight a rival superpower has already been proven doomed to failure — at enormous human cost.For more in-depth analysis of geo-strategic events, tune into our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/biden-approves-345-million-in-us-defense-aid-to-taiwan-1112232551.html

china

taiwan

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

taiwan asserts independence from china, us arming taiwan for war with china, us proxy conflict with russia in ukraine, us once china policy