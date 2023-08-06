https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/kievs-western-allies-getting-tired-of-ukrainian-counteroffensive-1112417311.html

Kiev’s Western Allies ‘Getting Tired of Ukrainian Counteroffensive’

Kiev’s Western Allies ‘Getting Tired of Ukrainian Counteroffensive’

Ukraine’s much-hyped summer counteroffensive that kicked off in early June has brought no tangible results and is unfolding slower than expected, a stance that is supported even by Ukrainian and Western officials.

2023-08-06T06:57+0000

2023-08-06T06:57+0000

2023-08-06T06:57+0000

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

special operation

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416720_0:0:3128:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_24d13eed2b8bedde5e787b40e358909b.jpg

Kiev’s allies from the Western countries are “getting tired of the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” US analyst Johnston Harewood has argued.As an example, the author cited Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau in Poland and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace as recently saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should have been more grateful to Warsaw and London for their military aid to Kiev.The analyst recalled in this regard that since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, the Zelensky administration has already received more than $77 billion in Western military aid alone, “which is almost half of Ukraine's GDP last year.”According to Harewood, those foreign partners of Ukraine who previously expressed strong support for Kiev, “are gradually changing their rhetoric, backing it up with difficult decisions for the Ukrainian government."The author again referred to Poland, which became one of the countries that had signed a declaration to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine, in what Harewood wrote was “a low blow” for the Ukrainian president.He was echoed by former British Army colonel Bretton-Gordon, who wrote for a UK newspaper that Kiev “has unsettled its friends in rare missteps and admonishments.”Bretton-Gordon mentioned the incident that took place on August 1, when the Polish ambassador to Ukraine was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over recent remarks by Poland’s International Policy Bureau head Marcin Przydacz. He said, in particular, that "it would be worth them [Ukrainian authorities] starting to appreciate the role that Poland has played for Ukraine in recent months and years."The remarks come amid Kiev’s efforts to go ahead with its counteroffensive, which both Ukrainian and Western officials admit is going “slower than desired,” and is “behind schedule.”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, recently told reporters that “It is obvious that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is not working out the way it was intended in Kiev.”He spoke as the Russian Defense Ministry said that since the start of Kiev’s counteroffensive on June 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) lost over 43,000 soldiers and over 4,900 units of various weaponry, including 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, and 747 field artillery guns and mortars.This followed Russian President Vladimir Putin telling the country’s Security Council meeting that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had yielded “no results” and that the UAF had suffered extensive losses, with "tens of thousands" of soldiers killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/retired-polish-general-asks-whether-ukraines-counteroffensive-really-exists-1112315114.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/ukraines-attrition-rate-suggests-counteroffensive-is-over-1112393002.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, kiev's counteroffensive, western coutries' military aid to kiev,