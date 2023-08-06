https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/trump-says-will-launch-investigations-into-biden-if-re-elected-1112418351.html

Trump Says Will Launch Investigations Into Biden If Re-Elected

Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if he is re-elected, he will launch an investigation into wrongdoings of current US President Joe Biden and his family.

"From the first day in office I will appoint a special prosecutor to study each and every one of the many claims being brought forth by Congress concerning all of the crooked acts including the bribes from China and many other countries that go into the coffers of the Biden crime family," Trump said during a speech at the Republican Party’s dinner in South Carolina. On Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argued that the most recent indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. Trump announced in November 2022 that he was entering the race for the presidency. Biden also officially announced in April that he was going for a second term. Should he be re-elected, he will be 82 years old at the start of his second term. The US Congress has launched several investigations into alleged influence peddling and criminal activity by the Biden family, as well as the alleged weaponization of the federal government and justice system to their benefit.

