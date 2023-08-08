https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/russian-forces-yield-massive-ammo-bust-in-lugansk-1112455452.html
Russian Forces Yield Massive Ammo Bust in Lugansk
Russian Forces Yield Massive Ammo Bust in Lugansk
Lugansk operation reveals a cache of 53,000 munition stockpiles, 100 firearms and projectile launch units, and a mass of explosives in 160 targeted areas.
2023-08-08T11:49+0000
2023-08-08T11:49+0000
2023-08-08T11:49+0000
military
newsfeed
lugansk
russia
ukraine
lpr
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826655_0:3:2127:1199_1920x0_80_0_0_fd2d313658f098a73645b9d8e1c25b7d.png
In the past week, officers of the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) have uncovered and seized more than 53,000 rounds of ammunition. These were discovered in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Rosgvardia's press service reported.The Russian Guardsmen organized special operations in LPR settlements, involving over 160 areas. They found around 100 small weapons and grenade launchers, over 53,000 ammo rounds, more than 40 kilograms of explosives, and over 600 other explosive items. The offices of the LPR police and military commandant took possession of the storage contents.The Armed Forces of Ukraine have experienced significant casualties and equipment losses in the two months since the commencement of their self-proclaimed counteroffensive in June, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. The report indicates that Ukrainian troops have lost over 43,000 military personnel and approximately 5,000 pieces of equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/watch-russian-armed-forces-finest-in-action-1112434376.html
lugansk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826655_264:0:1865:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_85a0dfa3081d783d905a0223e5c9de0c.png
A booby-trapped weapons cache belonging to Ukrainian saboteurs was uncovered in the LPR’s north
A booby-trapped weapons cache belonging to Ukrainian saboteurs was uncovered in the LPR’s north
2023-08-08T11:49+0000
true
PT0M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian national guard, national guard troops federal service of the russian federation, rosgvardia, lugansk people's republic, hidden weapons, ammunition cache, special operations, ukrainian counteroffensive, casualties, equipment losses, russian defense ministry, military personnel losses, equipment losses on the frontline, ukrainian armed forces, foreign production ammunition, explosive items, lpr police, military commandant, self-proclaimed counteroffensive, ukrainian troops, engineering units, grenade launchers, explosives, enemy equipment losses, leopard tanks, amx wheeled tanks, bradly infantry fighting vehicles.
russian national guard, national guard troops federal service of the russian federation, rosgvardia, lugansk people's republic, hidden weapons, ammunition cache, special operations, ukrainian counteroffensive, casualties, equipment losses, russian defense ministry, military personnel losses, equipment losses on the frontline, ukrainian armed forces, foreign production ammunition, explosive items, lpr police, military commandant, self-proclaimed counteroffensive, ukrainian troops, engineering units, grenade launchers, explosives, enemy equipment losses, leopard tanks, amx wheeled tanks, bradly infantry fighting vehicles.
Russian Forces Yield Massive Ammo Bust in Lugansk
An operation in Lugansk has revealed a cache of 53,000 ammo rounds, 100 firearms and projectile launch units, and a mass of explosives in 160 targeted areas.
In the past week, officers of the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) have uncovered and seized more than 53,000 rounds of ammunition. These were discovered in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Rosgvardia's press service reported.
"For a week, during special actions in the Lugansk People's Republic, the engineering units of the Russian Guard discovered large caches of ammunition, including those of foreign production," the agency said.
The Russian Guardsmen organized special operations in LPR settlements, involving over 160 areas. They found around 100 small weapons and grenade launchers, over 53,000 ammo rounds, more than 40 kilograms of explosives, and over 600 other explosive items. The offices of the LPR police and military commandant took possession of the storage contents.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have experienced significant casualties and equipment losses in the two months since the commencement of their self-proclaimed counteroffensive
in June, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. The report indicates that Ukrainian troops have lost over 43,000 military personnel
and approximately 5,000 pieces of equipment.
“Enemy equipment losses on the frontline amounted to more than 4,900 pieces, including 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, 1,831 tanks, and armored fighting vehicles, 25 German 'Leopard' tanks, seven French AMX wheeled tanks, and 21 US-made 'Bradley' infantry fighting vehicles,” the Defense Ministry said.