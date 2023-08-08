https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/russian-forces-yield-massive-ammo-bust-in-lugansk-1112455452.html

Russian Forces Yield Massive Ammo Bust in Lugansk

Lugansk operation reveals a cache of 53,000 munition stockpiles, 100 firearms and projectile launch units, and a mass of explosives in 160 targeted areas.

2023-08-08T11:49+0000

2023-08-08T11:49+0000

2023-08-08T11:49+0000

In the past week, officers of the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) have uncovered and seized more than 53,000 rounds of ammunition. These were discovered in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Rosgvardia's press service reported.The Russian Guardsmen organized special operations in LPR settlements, involving over 160 areas. They found around 100 small weapons and grenade launchers, over 53,000 ammo rounds, more than 40 kilograms of explosives, and over 600 other explosive items. The offices of the LPR police and military commandant took possession of the storage contents.The Armed Forces of Ukraine have experienced significant casualties and equipment losses in the two months since the commencement of their self-proclaimed counteroffensive in June, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. The report indicates that Ukrainian troops have lost over 43,000 military personnel and approximately 5,000 pieces of equipment.

