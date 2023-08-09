https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/prepare-for-the-worst-china-diversifying-gold-currency-reserves-as-us-dollar-becomes-riskier-bet-1112487317.html

‘Prepare for the Worst’: China Diversifying Gold, Currency Reserves as US Dollar Becomes Riskier Bet

China’s binge on non-dollar currency reserves, including record amounts of gold, is driven by how unstable the US dollar has become. Countries like Russia, which hold few dollar reserves, present a safer bet for investors.

China has continued its steady march toward de-dollarizing its economy, revealing on Monday that July had been the ninth straight month of gold purchases and that its foreign currency reserves were even higher than Western experts had predicted.The People’s Bank of China, the socialist state’s central bank, said that last month it purchased some 23 tons, or 740,000 troy ounces, of gold bullion. That brings its total stockpile to its highest-ever weight of 2,137 tons. Roughly 188 tons of that has been added amid the shopping spree that began last November.In addition, the PBOC said China’s foreign currency reserves rose by $11.3 billion in July, racing $3.02 trillion - higher than Western experts reportedly believed.Chris Devonshire-Ellis, Chairman of Dezan Shira & Associates who has a thirty-year investment and business career in China, Russia and Asia, told Sputnik on Wednesday that China was motivated primarily by economic stability, which the politicization of the US national debt has threatened.“There are a couple of issues with this: they can't reduce their US debt holdings by significant amounts at any one time as this would depress the remaining values and upset the global US dollar trade balance - but they can do this gradually. It appears to be a long-term strategy and could take a couple of decades to convert their US debt into other commodities under normal conditions.”“That assumes things remain as normal - but these are turbulent times. The US will hit its debt ceiling again next year, they could default. They've already recently had their credit risk rating downgraded by Moody's, which raises the cost of American borrowing,” Devonshire-Ellis pointed out.He noted that Russia by comparison has very little foreign debt, practically no US dollar reserves, and that the ruble has “settled into a reasonable and sustainable trade valuation that assists its internal productivity and its exports,” the latter of which accumulates foreign currencies other than the dollar or euro.“Gold acts as a hedge against, and to support these - if required. The Chinese can stabilize these smaller currencies with their gold reserves. So could Russia.”“The Chinese aren't so concerned about what happens in the US economy, they are not so invested. But they are concerned about economies closer to China and with those that possess important supply chain relations (such as Brazil, Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Africa) both now and looking ahead. I think the gold reserves are being acquired to protect those rather than the USD relationship.”Paul Goncharoff, a management consultant at the Moscow-based Dezan Shira & Associates, told Sputnik that international trust in the US dollar has “evaporated,” sending essentially all nations outside the Group of Seven scrambling for better places to secure their assets.Goncharoff recalled the observation by Russian communist leader Vladimir Lenin prior to the 1917 Revolution: There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”“The biggest risk China faces is the freezing of their USD assets, which mirrors the risk sentiments among most, if not all, of the non-G7 aligned countries on the planet,” he explained. “China has little choice but to continue dumping USD holdings, and shifting to actual physical gold held inside China or other similar marketable commodities while keeping an eye on when or if the USA will impose primary sanctions as they did with Russia and SWIFT. China certainly has currency holdings in rubles, rupees, riyals, and so on, but they are volatile and still influenced by the vagaries of the US Fed, so to preserve value (note that the USD has lost 97% of its value these past 100 years), gold remains a secure and viable means to preserve value, especially in 'interesting times.’”“The disadvantage of the yuan when compared to the USD is that, quite simply, it is not the default reserve currency of the world. That being said, the ‘exorbitant privilege’ that the USD as the primary reserve has enjoyed these past 70+ years has been sorely abused and has beaten all known records for debt and deficit spending. If push comes to shove and an inflection point happens when there is a global rush to offload US Treasury paper, all will suffer without exception. It would be a truly existential systemic crisis.”Goncharoff noted that the trend is so wide, it even includes US European allies like Poland, which increased its gold reserves by 14.8 tons this past Spring.“The de-dollarization trend is unstoppable as trust has evaporated. It is also felt that, by nature, any fiat currency remaining apolitical given the grievous political damage done globally through sanctions, freezes, and similar measures is unlikely. The sad reality remains that this is not going to change in the foreseeable future, hence the centuries-tested fallback to gold.”

