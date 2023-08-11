https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/iea-believes-russia-got-in-july-largest-revenue-from-oil-exports-since-nov-2022---report-1112531284.html

IEA Believes Russia Got in July Largest Revenue From Oil Exports Since Nov 2022 - Report

The International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that Russia's oil exports in July remained at the same level of 7.3 million barrels per day, but it received the largest revenue since November 2022, the agency's fresh report said on Friday.

"Russian oil exports held largely steady in July at 7.3 mb/d for crude and products combined. Outbound product trade rose 200 kb/d m-o-m to 2.7 mb/d as refinery runs saw a post-maintenance surge that cut crude exports by 200 kb/d to 4.6 mb/d," the report read, adding that "Russian oil export revenues reached their highest level since November 2022 despite flat overall volumes."Russia cut oil production in July by 50,000 barrels per day to 9.4 million barrels per day, which means that Moscow is complying with the announced voluntary reduction of 500,000 barrels per day, the report said.The International Energy Agency has upgraded its forecast for the global oil demand increase by 100,000 barrels per day and expects it to be at the level of 102.2 million barrels per day in 2023, according to the report.OPEC+ countries that have obligations under the agreement on limiting oil production decreased output by 1.14 million barrels per day in July to 35.9 million barrels per day, with the gap from the quotas being 3.67 million barrels per day, the IEA said.According to the IEA data, the 19 member countries produced 35.9 million barrels per day in July. In June, their production was 37.04 million barrels, thus, over the month it decreased by 1.14 million barrels per day. The target level of production, within the quotas, is 39.57 million, therefore, the difference between the quota and real production was 3.67 million barrels per day.The International Energy Agency has downgraded its forecast for the global oil production in 2023, expecting an increase by 1.45 million barrels per day to 101.47 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Thursday.According to the IEA, oil production in the world is expected to 101.47 million barrels per day. A month earlier, the IEA predicted that global oil production in 2023 would grow by 1.6 million barrels per day to 101.54 million barrels per day.The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, have decreased by 14.7 million barrels in June, but are below the five-year average by 115.4 million barrels, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

