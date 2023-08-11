https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/russia-to-unveil-state-of-the-art-unmanned-armored-vehicle-at-army-2023-expo-1112527070.html

Russia to Unveil State-of-the-Art Unmanned Armored Vehicle at Army-2023 Expo

Russia to Unveil State-of-the-Art Unmanned Armored Vehicle at Army-2023 Expo

Russia is creating an unmanned armored vehicle "Zubilo" for assault groups, the developer JSC Remdizel said.

2023-08-11T07:27+0000

2023-08-11T07:27+0000

2023-08-11T07:27+0000

military

army-2023

russia

patriot park

ministry of defense

typhoon

tornado

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112526744_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_6e63bd7448fc93f64012c55df8dc493a.jpg

Russia is creating an unmanned armored vehicle called Zubilo (meaning Chisel in English) for its assault groups, the press service of Remdiesel JSC developer told Sputnik.Ammunition delivery, cargo and casualty transport, as well as recharging radios and quadcopters are among the functions of this promising vehicle.The Titan, on the other hand, is a protected vehicle for airborne troops, reconnaissance and special forces.Remdiesel JSC was founded in 1978 in Tatarstan's Naberezhnye Chelny. The company develops and manufactures families of 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 armored vehicles, namely, the Typhoon, Tornado and Vystrel (or Shot in English).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russia-tests-nato-sniper-resistant-armored-vests-in-special-op-1112501750.html

russia

patriot park

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unmanned armored vehicle, assault groups, army-2023 arms expo