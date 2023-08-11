https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/russia-to-unveil-state-of-the-art-unmanned-armored-vehicle-at-army-2023-expo-1112527070.html
Russia to Unveil State-of-the-Art Unmanned Armored Vehicle at Army-2023 Expo
Russia to Unveil State-of-the-Art Unmanned Armored Vehicle at Army-2023 Expo
Russia to Unveil State-of-the-Art Unmanned Armored Vehicle at Army-2023 Expo
The Army-2023 Forum will be running during the week of August 14-20 at Patriot Park in Kubinka outside Moscow, sponsored by the Ministry of Defense.
Russia is creating an unmanned armored vehicle
called Zubilo
(meaning Chisel in English) for its assault groups, the press service of Remdiesel JSC
developer told Sputnik
.
"This year, our stand at the Army-2023 arms expo will unveil the Titan armored vehicle for special forces along with an unmanned vehicle going by the high-profile name of Zubilo," company representatives said.
Ammunition delivery, cargo and casualty transport, as well as recharging radios and quadcopters are among the functions of this promising vehicle.
The Titan
, on the other hand, is a protected vehicle for airborne troops
, reconnaissance and special forces.
Remdiesel JSC was founded in 1978 in Tatarstan's Naberezhnye Chelny. The company develops and manufactures families of 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 armored vehicles, namely, the Typhoon, Tornado and Vystrel (or Shot in English).