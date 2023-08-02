https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/russia-celebrates-airborne-forces-day-1112341467.html

Every year, on August 2, Russia celebrates the Paratroopers' Day. The Day of the Airborne Forces is a big celebration for vets, with rallies, performances and parades held all over the country.

Since their foundation on August 2, 1930, Russian paratroopers have been successfully carrying out special tasks in various conflicts. Once a small group of 12 soldiers, the Airborne Forces have now become a formidable force, an elite unit, and an unbending power which performs duties with honor, demonstrating courage and bravery.The forces have been defending Russia and its national interests with an unwavering determination in accordance with their motto: "Nobody, but us." Regardless of the risks, Russian paratroopers always achieve their goals, showing mastery in rapid attacks and impenetrable defense.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations of Airborne Forces Day across Russia:

