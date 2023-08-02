International
Every year, on August 2, Russia celebrates the Paratroopers' Day. The Day of the Airborne Forces is a big celebration for vets, with rallies, performances and parades held all over the country.
Since their foundation on August 2, 1930, Russian paratroopers have been successfully carrying out special tasks in various conflicts. Once a small group of 12 soldiers, the Airborne Forces have now become a formidable force, an elite unit, and an unbending power which performs duties with honor, demonstrating courage and bravery.The forces have been defending Russia and its national interests with an unwavering determination in accordance with their motto: "Nobody, but us." Regardless of the risks, Russian paratroopers always achieve their goals, showing mastery in rapid attacks and impenetrable defense.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations of Airborne Forces Day across Russia:
Russia Celebrates Airborne Forces Day

16:00 GMT 02.08.2023
Every year on August 2, Russia celebrates Paratroopers' Day. The Day of the Airborne Forces is a major celebration for veterans, with rallies, performances, and parades held all over the country.
Since their foundation on August 2, 1930, Russian paratroopers have been successfully carrying out special tasks in various conflicts. Once a small group of 12 soldiers, the Airborne Forces have now become a formidable force, an elite unit, and an unbending power which performs duties with honor, demonstrating courage and bravery.
The forces have been defending Russia and its national interests with an unwavering determination in accordance with their motto: "Nobody, but us." Regardless of the risks, Russian paratroopers always achieve their goals, showing mastery in rapid attacks and impenetrable defense.

"Many generations of soldiers and officers of the legendary winged infantry have added impressive, unforgettable chapters to the heroic chronicles of our country’s armed forces, performing their duty with dignity and remaining loyal to the oath and their military brotherhood," Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his speech, congratulating the paratroopers.

Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations of Airborne Forces Day across Russia:
Paratrooper veterans on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

Paratrooper veterans on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

A parachutist during a demonstration performance on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during the celebration of Airborne Forces Day.

2/15
A parachutist during a demonstration performance on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during the celebration of Airborne Forces Day.

Paratroopers playing around in a fountain in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Moscow during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

Paratroopers playing around in a fountain in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Moscow during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

A member of the Airborne Troops at a solemn rally at the Black Tulip monument to soldiers-internationalists on Soviet Army Square in Yekaterinburg during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

4/15
A member of the Airborne Troops at a solemn rally at the Black Tulip monument to soldiers-internationalists on Soviet Army Square in Yekaterinburg during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

Celebrating Airborne Troops Day at the 242nd Airborne Forces Junior Specialist Training Centre in the Omsk Region.

5/15
Celebrating Airborne Troops Day at the 242nd Airborne Forces Junior Specialist Training Centre in the Omsk Region.

Airborne Troops perform demonstrations at Airborne Forces Day celebrations in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Kazan.

6/15
Airborne Troops perform demonstrations at Airborne Forces Day celebrations in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Kazan.

People on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during celebration of Airborne Forces Day.

7/15
People on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during celebration of Airborne Forces Day.

A paratrooper with a dog at a fountain in Gorky Park in Moscow on Airborne Forces Day.

8/15
A paratrooper with a dog at a fountain in Gorky Park in Moscow on Airborne Forces Day.

Participants in celebration of Airborne Forces Day in Gorky Park, Moscow.

9/15
Participants in celebration of Airborne Forces Day in Gorky Park, Moscow.

Celebration of Airborne Forces Day at the 83rd Independent Guards Airborne Assault Brigade in Ussuriysk.

10/15
Celebration of Airborne Forces Day at the 83rd Independent Guards Airborne Assault Brigade in Ussuriysk.

Celebrating Airborne Forces Day at the 242nd Airborne Forces Junior Specialist Training Center in the Omsk region.

11/15
Celebrating Airborne Forces Day at the 242nd Airborne Forces Junior Specialist Training Center in the Omsk region.

A child wearing a paratrooper's beret at the ceremony of laying flowers at the Black Tulip memorial in Yekaterinburg on Airborne Forces Day.

12/15
A child wearing a paratrooper's beret at the ceremony of laying flowers at the Black Tulip memorial in Yekaterinburg on Airborne Forces Day.

Former paratroopers celebrate Airborne Forces Day in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation.

13/15
Former paratroopers celebrate Airborne Forces Day in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation.

A paratrooper with a child at the Black Tulip memorial in Yekaterinburg on Airborne Forces Day.

14/15
A paratrooper with a child at the Black Tulip memorial in Yekaterinburg on Airborne Forces Day.

Airborne Forces servicemen on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

15/15
Airborne Forces servicemen on Historical Square in Yekaterinburg during Airborne Forces Day celebrations.

