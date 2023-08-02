Russia Celebrates Airborne Forces Day

Since their foundation on August 2, 1930, Russian paratroopers have been successfully carrying out special tasks in various conflicts. Once a small group of 12 soldiers, the Airborne Forces have now become a formidable force, an elite unit, and an unbending power which performs duties with honor, demonstrating courage and bravery.The forces have been defending Russia and its national interests with an unwavering determination in accordance with their motto: "Nobody, but us." Regardless of the risks, Russian paratroopers always achieve their goals, showing mastery in rapid attacks and impenetrable defense.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations of Airborne Forces Day across Russia:
Every year on August 2, Russia celebrates Paratroopers' Day. The Day of the Airborne Forces is a major celebration for veterans, with rallies, performances, and parades held all over the country.
"Many generations of soldiers and officers of the legendary winged infantry have added impressive, unforgettable chapters to the heroic chronicles of our country’s armed forces, performing their duty with dignity and remaining loyal to the oath and their military brotherhood," Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his speech, congratulating the paratroopers.
