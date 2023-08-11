https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/white-house-denies-reality-as-us-citizens-credit-card-debt-tops-1-trillion-1112538941.html

White House Denies Reality as US Citizens' Credit Card Debt Tops $1 Trillion

White House Denies Reality as US Citizens' Credit Card Debt Tops $1 Trillion

Americans are in more debt than ever. Aquiles Larrea, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management, and Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz, chief market strategist at BubbaTrading.com, linked that to the real inflation rate felt by consumers.

2023-08-11T16:43+0000

2023-08-11T16:43+0000

2023-08-11T16:43+0000

americas

us

debt

us debt

credit cards

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106971/63/1069716347_0:0:4722:2657_1920x0_80_0_0_b12eeebc2da823e484e00a3424fc7003.jpg

Record-high consumer debt belies the Biden administrations claims to have tamed inflation, two market experts say.The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported this week that the sum of all US citizens credit card debts had topped $1 trillion for the first time in history.Aquiles Larrea told Sputnik that Americans were "spending more money at a time where interest rates have gone up, thereby by default, the credit card interest rates go up as well."The finance expert said the spike in credit card debt was a delayed result of the peak in inflation in mid-2022, following the Biden administration's decision to impose sanctions on Russia over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine.He explained that ordinary people don't feel the effects of a headline inflation rate until months later. "Inflation isn't something that comes and knocks on the door," Larrea said. "Most people didn't start feeling the effects so roughly about four to eight months afterwards. It's not an immediate thing that you feel and you say to yourself, oh, my gosh, what do I do? It is something that you see, at the pump. You may see it initially in the grocery store, as you see it, probably three or four months afterwards."Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz told Sputnik that he took issue with Vice-President Kamala Harris claim that inflation had been falling steadily for the past 12 months."I'm saying she's ignorant. I say she has no clue. I mean, let's let's be honest, American households are spending 20 per cent more this year than they were last year," Horwitz said. "Let's not try to sugarcoat that."The wealth manager stressed that even declaring personal bankruptcy was no escape from the vicious circle of debt, since "the credit card lobby got that dropped out of bankruptcy laws years ago.""But of course, if you listen to President Biden or Vice President Harris, everything is great. We couldn't be better," Horwitz noted. "Of course, if you look in the streets and where I'm in Las Vegas right now, you can see more homeless than you've ever seen before."For more insightful analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/bidenomics-in-action-americans-credit-card-debt-tops-record-1-trillion-1112479609.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

credit card debt, us inflation rate, kamala harris says inflation falling, personal debt spiral