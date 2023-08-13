https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/hunter-did-nothing-wrong-joe-biden-defends-his-son-amid-doj-probe---reports-1112560171.html
Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under a spate of investigations into tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries, including Ukraine and China.
US President Joe Biden repeatedly argued that his son Hunter did “nothing wrong” ahead of the appointment of Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, an American broadcaster has reported.According to the broadcaster, the latest such claims by POTUS were made in May, when he was asked in an interview about the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ)’s investigation and how it could affect his presidency.In 2019, then-Democratic hopeful Joe Biden asserted during his party’s primary debate that neither he nor his son did anything "wrong" with regard to Hunter's previous work in Ukraine.In a separate development in 2020, he answered in the affirmative when asked by a US news network whether he was “confident” that his son Hunter “did nothing wrong.”The US broadcaster’s report about Joe Biden’s Hunter-did-nothing-wrong claims comes a few days after US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer accused the DOJ of trying to coverup the POTUS family by designating Weiss as special counsel.The lawmaker expressed frustration over the DOJ’s misconduct that allowed “the statute of limitations” to run on some of Hunter Biden’s actions. Comner also noted that the DOJ’s officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to the US president being involved in the Hunter Biden case.Comer’s remarks followed him revealing a third batch of financial documents that showed evidence that the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign businessmen in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden’s vice presidency in 2014.Two previous packages of financial documents were released in March and May. They highlighted Biden’s family use of the Robinson Walker LLC bank account to receive money from a certain Chinese entity and dealings in Romania. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied ever discussing foreign business deals with his son.
