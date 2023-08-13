https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/hunter-did-nothing-wrong-joe-biden-defends-his-son-amid-doj-probe---reports-1112560171.html

Hunter Did Nothing Wrong: Joe Biden Defends His Son Amid DOJ Probe - Reports

Hunter Did Nothing Wrong: Joe Biden Defends His Son Amid DOJ Probe - Reports

Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under a spate of investigations into tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries, including Ukraine and China.

2023-08-13T06:26+0000

2023-08-13T06:26+0000

2023-08-13T06:26+0000

americas

us

joe biden

hunter biden

investigation

corruption

us state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1112560171.jpg?1691907973

US President Joe Biden repeatedly argued that his son Hunter did “nothing wrong” ahead of the appointment of Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, an American broadcaster has reported.According to the broadcaster, the latest such claims by POTUS were made in May, when he was asked in an interview about the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ)’s investigation and how it could affect his presidency.In 2019, then-Democratic hopeful Joe Biden asserted during his party’s primary debate that neither he nor his son did anything "wrong" with regard to Hunter's previous work in Ukraine.In a separate development in 2020, he answered in the affirmative when asked by a US news network whether he was “confident” that his son Hunter “did nothing wrong.”The US broadcaster’s report about Joe Biden’s Hunter-did-nothing-wrong claims comes a few days after US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer accused the DOJ of trying to coverup the POTUS family by designating Weiss as special counsel.The lawmaker expressed frustration over the DOJ’s misconduct that allowed “the statute of limitations” to run on some of Hunter Biden’s actions. Comner also noted that the DOJ’s officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to the US president being involved in the Hunter Biden case.Comer’s remarks followed him revealing a third batch of financial documents that showed evidence that the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign businessmen in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden’s vice presidency in 2014.Two previous packages of financial documents were released in March and May. They highlighted Biden’s family use of the Robinson Walker LLC bank account to receive money from a certain Chinese entity and dealings in Romania. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied ever discussing foreign business deals with his son.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/corruption-case-did-joe-biden-benefit-from-hunters-cash-bonanza-1112543041.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/plea-deal-hearings-what-is-hunter-biden-accused-of-1112159104.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us president joe biden, biden's son hunter, hunter biden case, department of justice's probe into hunter biden