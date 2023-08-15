https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/how-russias-position-on-cluster-munitions-in-conflict-differs-from-us-1112621137.html

How Russia's Position on Cluster Munitions in Conflict Differs From US

How Russia's Position on Cluster Munitions in Conflict Differs From US

If Russia decides to use cluster munitions in response to the US arming Ukraine with them, it will most likely be careful and calculated, since the Russians have to live with their neighbors afterward.

2023-08-15T17:57+0000

2023-08-15T17:57+0000

2023-08-15T17:57+0000

analysis

igor korotchenko

earl rasmussen

sergei shoigu

convention on cluster munitions

cluster munitions

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:936:2048:2088_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4bed21860f8398e96631a7bed1246c.jpg

Speaking at an international security conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that the Russian military might soon be forced to “reconsider the decision” to refrain from using cluster munitions in Ukraine, due to Washington’s decision to arm Kiev with such weapons.A certain percentage of the tiny bomblets contained in each cluster bomb or artillery shell don’t immediately explode upon striking the munition’s target, and can be found later by animals or humans, with children being especially vulnerable since the bomblets can look like toys.Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Moscow had showed restraint in deploying the highly effective antipersonnel weapons in the special operation in Ukraine due to its “responsible attitude to the use of such weapons,” which is different from Washington’s.Korotchenko emphasized that “the enemy himself determines what he is fighting with” and that “we cannot be holier than the Pope” during this conflict.“If the United States supplies such types of weapons, if Ukraine uses them, if there are no restrictions on the use of such weapons by the enemy - in my opinion, we cannot endlessly be in a situation of non-use of similar types of weapons,” the analyst said.Korotchenko said that if cluster munitions are to be used by Russian forces, their deployment would be “determined by military expediency” and “only against military targets” who are themselves using such weapons.“We are not at war with the peaceful population of Ukraine. We do not strike civilian targets. We are destroying either the military infrastructure or the infrastructure that Ukraine relies on to realize its military potential, offensive potential. But if we use any types of weapons, it is only against the enemy, an armed enemy who opposes us on the battlefield,” he explained.Earl Rasmussen, an international consultant and a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army, told Sputnik that Russia’s considerations in when or whether to use cluster munitions would include balancing the needs of the tactical situation with a caution for humanitarian concerns.“Russia has sufficient ammunition to not have to rely on cluster munitions,” he said, noting that ”if cluster munitions are used, then the Russians will have to actually move through that area or to deal with the area afterwards. Either when they're moving forward to obtain more area within Ukraine or for defensive positions or the people living in that area. You're going to have a large part of the area contaminated, I would like to say, with the cluster munitions. And that becomes very dangerous for civilians as well, especially children. I would be very cautious using them.”Rasmussen noted that despite not being a member of the Convention on Cluster Munitions - which is also true of the US, China and several other countries - Russia still carefully considers the “huge humanitarian issue” of deciding to use them.“I think we all know that there's a huge humanitarian issue related to cluster munitions and that regardless of whether it's a low percentage or a high percentage, a certain percentage of [the bomblets] are just duds - they do not go off at the time and they're embedded basically within the ground for years. We [the Americans] used them in Vietnam, we used them in - probably - Iraq and Afghanistan. And we're still dealing with people dying from those unexploded munitions.”“Usually you're going to use cluster munitions when you're confronting massive troop movements, so using normal artillery doesn't really make sense. They're more from dispersing formations and a large counterattack or a large defensive position or offensive position that you're trying to break up and inflict massive casualties. There's been no reason from a strategic or tactical point of view for Russia to use them so far. Maybe Bakhmut [Artemovsk], that could have been a potential area. And we'll have to see what the tactical situation looks like on the ground. I do not think they will.”He added that if Russia did decide to use cluster munitions, however justified it might be, Moscow would have to consider the perspectives of its partners outside of Europe with a firmer stance against the weapons and how it could maintain a “moral high ground” while doing so.The retired US Army colonel noted that Washington has never shown such scruples when it comes to deciding what kinds of weapons to use when bombing countries far from home. In contrast, Russia has to live with Ukraine after the conflict is over and see the bombed areas rebuilt, so it has not been so cavalier.“Western countries, the US specifically, would be going to completely carpet bomb and destroy infrastructure - power, bridges, just flatten cities. Look what we've done to Belgrade, look what we did in Afghanistan, look what we did in Iraq, to Baghdad. I mean, we just went in and just focused, you know, two-three months of bombing - and then we moved in. You basically have destroyed the country before you are even in.”He noted the situation in Ukraine, where Russia had clearly hoped the West would quickly come to their senses about the seriousness of Moscow’s security red lines after the special operation was launched in February 2022, was “complicated” and “not ideal.”"But Russia has got a more strategic long term perspective, and especially in this case, having to deal with the people as well and help rebuild, especially the four regions that they have, and maybe two or three more regions. Whereas the West really has never gone in to rebuild afterwards, and even if they've pulled out, like in Afghanistan, they've confiscated the reserves of the government. I think the reasoning behind this is completely different.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/western-weapons-captured-in-ukraine-displayed-at-army-2023-military-expo-in-russia-1112613701.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/john-bolton-claims-failure-of-kievs-counteroffensive-caused-by-wests-indecisiveness-1112579409.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/niger-crisis-sparks-fears-in-france-that-paris-being-squeezed-out-of-africa-by-russia-china-us-1112457076.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

cluster munitions; sergey shoigu; ukraine; special operation