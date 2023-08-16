International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/un-will-attend-brics-summit-in-south-africa---spokesperson-1112650952.html
UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson
UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson
The United Nations will be represented at the BRICS summit in South Africa, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
2023-08-16T18:33+0000
2023-08-16T18:35+0000
world
the united nations (un)
brics summit 2023
brics
brazil
russia
india
china
south africa
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_dae73f0480a6a7c29c260ecef0ae09fd.jpg
The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link. "The United Nations will be present at the BRICS summit in South Africa. We hope to have an announcement for you probably early next week about that," Haq told a briefing. In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus applied for BRICS membership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/brics-2023-who-are-participants--guests-of-the-summit-1112636718.html
brazil
russia
china
south africa
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_264:0:1848:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b2b9f5b25a38bfdae94e331a61c4ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics summit 2023, brics summit in johannesburg, brazil, russia, india, china, south africa, participants of brics 2023 summit, guests of brics 2023 summit, expansion of brics, brics 2023 agenda, what countries want to join brics, multipolar world order, polycentric world order, united nations, brics development, brics summit
brics summit 2023, brics summit in johannesburg, brazil, russia, india, china, south africa, participants of brics 2023 summit, guests of brics 2023 summit, expansion of brics, brics 2023 agenda, what countries want to join brics, multipolar world order, polycentric world order, united nations, brics development, brics summit

UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson

18:33 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 16.08.2023)
© SputnikUN Flag
UN Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations will be represented at the BRICS summit in South Africa, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
"The United Nations will be present at the BRICS summit in South Africa. We hope to have an announcement for you probably early next week about that," Haq told a briefing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the XIV BRICS summit in virtual format via a video call, in Moscow region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
World
BRICS 2023: Who are Participants & Guests of the Summit?
13:39 GMT
In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus applied for BRICS membership.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала