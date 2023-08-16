https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/un-will-attend-brics-summit-in-south-africa---spokesperson-1112650952.html

UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson

The United Nations will be represented at the BRICS summit in South Africa, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link. "The United Nations will be present at the BRICS summit in South Africa. We hope to have an announcement for you probably early next week about that," Haq told a briefing. In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus applied for BRICS membership.

