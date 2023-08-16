https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/un-will-attend-brics-summit-in-south-africa---spokesperson-1112650952.html
UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson
UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson
The United Nations will be represented at the BRICS summit in South Africa, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
2023-08-16T18:33+0000
2023-08-16T18:33+0000
2023-08-16T18:35+0000
world
the united nations (un)
brics summit 2023
brics
brazil
russia
india
china
south africa
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_dae73f0480a6a7c29c260ecef0ae09fd.jpg
The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link. "The United Nations will be present at the BRICS summit in South Africa. We hope to have an announcement for you probably early next week about that," Haq told a briefing. In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus applied for BRICS membership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/brics-2023-who-are-participants--guests-of-the-summit-1112636718.html
brazil
russia
china
south africa
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_264:0:1848:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b2b9f5b25a38bfdae94e331a61c4ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics summit 2023, brics summit in johannesburg, brazil, russia, india, china, south africa, participants of brics 2023 summit, guests of brics 2023 summit, expansion of brics, brics 2023 agenda, what countries want to join brics, multipolar world order, polycentric world order, united nations, brics development, brics summit
brics summit 2023, brics summit in johannesburg, brazil, russia, india, china, south africa, participants of brics 2023 summit, guests of brics 2023 summit, expansion of brics, brics 2023 agenda, what countries want to join brics, multipolar world order, polycentric world order, united nations, brics development, brics summit
UN to be Present at BRICS Summit in South Africa - Spokesperson
18:33 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 16.08.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations will be represented at the BRICS summit in South Africa, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
The BRICS summit
will be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link
.
"The United Nations will be present at the BRICS summit in South Africa. We hope to have an announcement for you probably early next week about that," Haq told a briefing.
In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus
applied for BRICS membership.