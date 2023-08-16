https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/watch-russias-matchless-drones-in-action-against-ukraines-forces-1112643882.html

Watch Russia’s Matchless Drones in Action Against Ukraine’s Forces

Ukraine admits that Russia’s ‘Lancet’ and ‘Orlan’ drones are a bid problem and threat.

Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a constant headache for Ukraine’s military amid Kiev's failing counteroffensive.“The military informed me about problems created by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, including Lancet strike drone and Orlan surveillance drone. This threat must not be ignored. I took note of this information," the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.He added that Ukraine’s servicemen had complained to President Volodymyr Zelensky about the UAVs during a meeting on Tuesday.Lancet drones are used against armored vehicles, air defense systems, and radar stations, while the Orlan UAV detects Ukrainian positions and adjusts fire, Yermak clarified.Ukrainian experts have been researching these UAVs, the Zelensky aide said, sharing intel about their electronic components with Western donors to NATO's ongoing proxy war against Russia. Ukraine has already imposed sanctions against Alexander Zakharov, the owner and designer of ZALA Aero Group (a Kalashnikov Concern subsidiary based in Izhevsk) that manufactures the UAVs, the head of Zelensky's office said. He added that Kiev would seek Western sanctions against Zakharov.Over the months, the Lancet loitering munition/kamikaze attack drone has wreaked havoc on Ukrainian forces attempting to mount their much-heralded, but spectacularly failing, counteroffensive.The drones, easily distinguishable by their X-pattern wings, can target troops, light and heavy armor, fortified positions, and even heavy attack UAVs. They come in several configurations, but all feature a camera-guidance head/nose section with optical-electronic and TV guidance systems. The UAVs are powered by low-noise electric motors. Back in July, Ukraine's Defense Ministry grudgingly called the Russian' Lancet' drones a "good piece of equipment" that poses a danger to their military units. Military experts also noted that it is much more expensive to shoot down a drone than to produce it. For comparison’s sake, the Lancet, according to The Economist, costs less than $50,000 to manufacture, while weapons funneled to Ukraine from the West, like the US-made M777 howitzer, costs close to $4 million.The Lancet flies at a low altitude and slow speed, which makes it difficult for radar systems of conventional air defense systems to detect. Ukraine would need to get additional anti-aircraft self-propelled guns like the German Gepard from its Western patrons if it wants a chance at destroying the Russian drones, Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine's defense minister, told Western media.However, while Ukraine's military tries (and fails) to dodge the indefatigable Lancet and Orlan UAVs, Russian drone manufacturers are already unveiling a number of new creations to serve as the next step in the evolution of the Lancet.

