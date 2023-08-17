International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Loses Up to 310 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Kiev Loses Up to 310 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 310 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The assault detachments of Russian troops carried out successful offensive operations and improved their position along the front line in the Donetsk direction. In total, they repelled four attacked by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, one in the Krasny Lyman direction, six in the Kupyansk direction and one in the Zaporozhye direction. Kiev also lost up to 125 military in the Kupyansk direction and up to 195 military in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said. "In the South Donetsk direction, the professional actions of the units of the Vostok group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted a complex fire defeat on the enemy in the areas of ... the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]. Enemy losses amounted to more than 175 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts," the statement read. Additionally, Russian troops have hit two command posts of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces — one in the DPR and one in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.
Kiev Loses Up to 310 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

11:05 GMT 17.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 310 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The assault detachments of Russian troops carried out successful offensive operations and improved their position along the front line in the Donetsk direction. In total, they repelled four attacked by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, one in the Krasny Lyman direction, six in the Kupyansk direction and one in the Zaporozhye direction.
"Enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction per day amounted to 310 Ukrainian military, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev also lost up to 125 military in the Kupyansk direction and up to 195 military in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said.
"In the South Donetsk direction, the professional actions of the units of the Vostok group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted a complex fire defeat on the enemy in the areas of ... the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]. Enemy losses amounted to more than 175 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts," the statement read.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit two command posts of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces — one in the DPR and one in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.
