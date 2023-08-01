https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/ukrainian-forces-lose-over-345-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction---russian-mod-1112320478.html
Ukrainian Forces Lose Over 345 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
The Ukrainian military lost over 345 troops in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The armed forces of Ukraine continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, according to the ministry. In total, the Russian troops repelled eight attacks in the Donetsk direction. The Russian ministry added that Ukraine lost over 75 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction and over 220 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, where two attacks were repelled. The ministry added that Ukraine lost up to 120 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. Moreover, the Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kyslovka in the Kharkov Region.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive effort in June and since then have achieved virtually nothing apart from colossal losses in servicemen and the NATO-supplied weapons.
Ukrainian Forces Lose Over 345 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
The armed forces of Ukraine continued to make attempts
to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, according to the ministry. In total, the Russian troops repelled eight attacks in the Donetsk direction.
"Enemy losses per day in this direction amounted to over 345 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, four transport units, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, five Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as five field artillery guns, including one US-made M777 artillery system,” the ministry reported.
The Russian ministry added that Ukraine lost over 75 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction and over 220 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, where two attacks were repelled.
"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of [Russia's] western grouping of troops continued to conduct an offensive and take more advantageous positions in the area of the settlement of Kuzemovka of the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry stated, specifying that two attacks were repelled in this area.
The ministry added that Ukraine lost up to 120 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. Moreover, the Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kyslovka in the Kharkov Region.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive effort
in June and since then have achieved virtually nothing
apart from colossal losses in servicemen and the NATO-supplied weapons
.