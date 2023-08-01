https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/ukrainian-forces-lose-over-345-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction---russian-mod-1112320478.html

Ukrainian Forces Lose Over 345 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD

The Ukrainian military lost over 345 troops in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The armed forces of Ukraine continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, according to the ministry. In total, the Russian troops repelled eight attacks in the Donetsk direction. The Russian ministry added that Ukraine lost over 75 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction and over 220 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, where two attacks were repelled. The ministry added that Ukraine lost up to 120 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. Moreover, the Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kyslovka in the Kharkov Region.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive effort in June and since then have achieved virtually nothing apart from colossal losses in servicemen and the NATO-supplied weapons.

