Majority of Russians Consider Their Country Best in World - Poll

More that half of Russians believe that their country is better than any other, while only 32% of respondents do not share this view, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Thursday.
"Russia is better than other countries. Six out of 10 Russians (57%) share this view, which is by 5 percentage points more than five years ago (52% in 2018). A different view is shared by a third of our compatriots (32%, -8 percentage points compared to 2018). One in 10 people could not answer this question (10%, 5 percentage points more than in 2018)," the survey said. Around 40% of respondents think that patriots should always support Russia even if it is not right, while 15% of Russians said that they "completely agree with" this statement, the poll showed. The survey added that the opposite view is shared by 32% of Russians, with 8% saying that they "completely disagree." The poll was carried out among 1,600 Russian adults on August 13 via online survey. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5%.
"Russia is better than other countries
. Six out of 10 Russians (57%) share this view
, which is by 5 percentage points more than five years ago (52% in 2018). A different view is shared by a third of our compatriots (32%, -8 percentage points compared to 2018). One in 10 people could not answer this question (10%, 5 percentage points more than in 2018)," the survey said.
Around 40% of respondents think that patriots should always support Russia even if it is not right, while 15% of Russians said that they "completely agree with" this statement, the poll showed. The survey added that the opposite view is shared by 32% of Russians, with 8% saying that they "completely disagree."
The poll was carried out among 1,600 Russian adults on August 13 via online survey. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5%.