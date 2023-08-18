https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/exploring-the-north-russian-arctic-expedition-1112705694.html
Exploring the North: Russian Arctic Expedition
The high-latitude expedition "Clean Arctic - Vostok-77" set off from Murmansk on August 15. The research will be carried out over one year and cover the continental part of the Arctic. The scientists will travel 12 thousand kilometres and cross 11 time zones.
According to the expedition's organizers, researchers will study the state of tundras and permafrost soils to map the industrial heritage of the USSR and modern transport infrastructure, as well as to investigate the pollution of the northern seas with microplastics brought there by the Gulf Stream from the US and Europe. The team is set to explore routes for future Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) expeditions and to collect data as part of research for a number of ministries and agencies.Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants of the Arctic expedition, the Kremlin press service reported. "The scale of your unique project implemented under the auspices of the Russian Academy of Sciences is truly impressive: more than 200 fundamental studies in the field of geography, economics and sociology will be conducted in difficult climatic conditions. All of them are extremely important for the development of the Arctic zone and enhancing its natural and industrial potential. The route of the expedition, which is 12,000 kilometers long, runs through 19 regions of our country and provides for a large, rich program," the president stated.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the "Clean Arctic - Vostok-77" scientific expedition:
According to the expedition's organizers, researchers will study the state of tundras and permafrost soils to map the industrial heritage of the USSR and modern transport infrastructure, as well as to investigate the pollution of the northern seas with microplastics
brought there by the Gulf Stream from the US and Europe. The team is set to explore routes for future Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) expeditions and to collect data as part of research for a number of ministries and agencies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants of the Arctic expedition, the Kremlin press service reported.
"The scale of your unique project implemented under the auspices of the Russian Academy of Sciences is truly impressive: more than 200 fundamental studies
in the field of geography, economics
and sociology will be conducted in difficult climatic conditions. All of them are extremely important for the development of the Arctic zone
and enhancing its natural and industrial potential. The route of the expedition, which is 12,000 kilometers long, runs through 19 regions of our country and provides for a large, rich program," the president stated.
