Unplugged: Biden Suffers Earpiece Fail, Snubs Handshake with Japan, South Korea Leaders

US president Joe Biden served up some gaffes at joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister and South Korean President at Camp David in Maryland, on August 18, 2023.

It is almost a given that any public speech offered up by Joe Biden comes with a generous dollop of blunders. The US president did not fail to deliver on the latest occasion, as he gave a press conference at Camp David in Maryland.Flanked by Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Joe Biden hailed the just-signed trilateral pact on joint military exercises and intelligence sharing. However, the speech of 80-year-old POTUS was peppered with gaffes and contentious remarks.As seen in videos circulating on social media, the Democratic hopeful for reelection in 2024:At one point during the presser, when responding to a question whether countries in Asia could rely on America’s nuclear umbrella for 'protection,' Biden said, in a nod to Donald Trump:It took literally moments for conservatives to skewer POTUS on social media for the remark. Many comments mocked Biden’s statement that, "putting our own country first makes us 'weaker.'"Also at the event, Joe Biden appeared confused as to whether the man standing next to him was the Prime Minister of Japan, or Japanese "President" Fumio Kishida.After ending his speech, Joe Biden turned and walked off with the earpiece still in his ear, only to realize this after it fell to the podium. Glancing back and taking stock, he smiled, and randomly uttered, “We’re winning all the competitions.” Exiting the stage, he left without shaking hands with either of the other speakers.Comments on social media were peppered with the word "embarrassment."

