Key Takeaways From Russia's Army-2023 Forum

The international military-technical forum Army-2023 wrapped up in Kubinka outside Moscow on Sunday, in a seven-day event that was attended by tens of thousands of visitors and saw the signing of hefty defense contracts.

The Army-2023 forum, which was held in the Moscow region on August 14-20, saw several major events that took place under its aegis.Scientific and Business ProgramThe Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Saturday that over 15,000 specialists took part in more than 260 events of the Army-2023 forum’s Scientific and Business Program that was held at Patriot Park’s Congress and Exhibition Center earlier this week.The main goal was to attract a wide scientific and expert community to discuss issues of ensuring military security and to develop proposals for their solution, according to the statement.One more goal is to promote the improvement of the procedure and conditions for introducing innovations, technologies and materials into existing and promising models of military equipment.Moscow Security Conference The XI Moscow Conference on International Security opened on day two of the forum, with an array of senior Russian and foreign officials delivering online speeches at the event, titled "Realities of global security in a multipolar world."The Russian head of state underlined that the multipolar world order is based on "the priority of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the sovereignty and equality of states, constructive cooperation and trust."Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, for his part, focused on issues related to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine during his speech at the forum.Speaking at the Army-2023 expo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, berated Washington, NATO and the EU for providing Ukraine with weapons, which he warned might spark a direct military conflict between nuclear powers. He also accused Western countries of trying to disrupt the security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region and create military blocs there for promoting NATO infrastructure. Foreign offcials attending the forum included Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who emphasized that military relations between Beijing and Moscow are not directed against third countries. Li also signaled his country’s readiness to step up security work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and bolster defense cooperation with Iran and Belarus.Russian MoD's Hefty Contracts The MoD said in a statement that they clinched contracts worth more than 400 billion rubles ($4.2 billion) during the forum.According to the MoD, when deciding which weapons to purchase, the issues related to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine were taken into account.Under the newly-signed contracts, Russian troops are due to receive more than 2,500 new pieces of military hardware as well as over 1.8 million shells, missiles, mines and other types of ammunition in the near future.The military equipment includes the brand-new Malva 152mm wheeled howitzers, the upgraded version of the 2S12A 120-mm mortar systems, the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, the Uran-6 demining robots and the Mi-8AMTSh-B “Terminator” attack helicopters, among other weaponry.The MoD added in this regard that “the Research and Production Corporation ‘Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering’ (part of state corporation Rostec) will manufacture and supply Russian servicemen with the 9M123M Khrizantema guided missiles, which are one of the most powerful Russian-made anti-tank guided munitions.”Apart from the Malva howitzer, an array of other new Russian armored vehicles were on display at the Army-2023 expo, including the upgraded T-72BZM tank, fitted with the Triton modular suppression system, which is designed to tackle FPV (first person view) drones.On top of that, visitors saw a new version of the AMN-590911 Spartak armored car, equipped with a 57-mm SAZP-57 cannon of the S-60 anti-aircraft artillery system. The SAZP-57 uses unitary shots with armor-piercing tracer rounds to destroy ground-armored targetsFor the first time on display was also the extra-protected variant of the Tiger-M armored vehicle in the Mad Max version. This modification is equipped with mounted armor plates that protect the vehicle’s wheels, doors, radiator grille, windshield and hood from small arms bullets and shrapnel. The 7.8-ton Tiger-M is equipped with the Kord 12.7mm machine gun or the PKTM 7.62 machine gun, as well as the Tucha smokescreen generation system.Captured Ukrainian Weaponry More than 850 pieces of trophy Ukrainian weapons being showcased at the Army-2023 Expo certainly became one of the must-sees of the forum.Army-2023’s press service said ahead of the event that participants and guests would see Ukrainian military equipment, including Western-supplied hardware captured by Russian forces in the special military operation zone.The trophy equipment also comprised British-made armored vehicles, such as the Husky, the Mastiff and the Saxon.A significant part of the exhibition was made up of the seized weapons and armored vehicles related to the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, including modernized T-72AMT tank, armored personnel carriers BTR-3E and BTR-4E, the multi­purpose armored cars such as the Varta, the Kozak and the Triton and even the Kalkan-P patrol boat.Russia's Army Expo Gathers Strength Summarizing the results of the Army-2023 expo, Andrei Koshkin, a veteran Russian academic specializing in military and international affairs, told Sputnik that he was pleased with "the expansion of the platform."The Army expo "meets modern requirements and its area already exceeds 2,400 square meters, which made it possible to put over 350 types of military equipment from 30 states on display [this year]," Koshkin said.As an example, Koshkin referred to Finland, which was quick to "go the aggressive NATO bloc" because "after the Second World War, the country completely took after the education system of the US." He argued that America "raised a Finnish elite," who in turn "changed the course of development of their country."Another example is the then-Soviet Union creating the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University in the 1960s, which helped the USSR train the elite of many African states that are still interacting with Russia.When asked about modern-day challenges the Russian army faces, Koshkin mentioned the Ukraine armed conflict and Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which he said came as surprise to the West.The expert called for further developing "high-tech and high-precision weapon systems", including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) such as the Lancets, which have showed "the effectiveness of destroying targets without losing human pilots."Another field is "creating remotely controlled weapons, when a soldier sits at a computer and machines fight on the battlefield. And the outcome of this battle is the basis for resolving many geopolitical problems," Koshkin pointed out.Asked about prospects pertaining to the Russian military-industrial complex, the expert underscored the necessity of Moscow developing cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China, which Koshkin said would add to "creating more modern weapons systems" in Russia.

