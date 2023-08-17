International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
CIA Warned Blinken Ukraine 'Counteroffensive' Bound to Fail, Hersh Says
CIA Warned Blinken Ukraine 'Counteroffensive' Bound to Fail, Hersh Says
The CIA has notified Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the ongoing Ukraine counteroffensive is unlikely to yield results, US veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US intelligence official.
The CIA notified US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Ukraine counteroffensive would be unlikely to inflict a defeat on Moscow, US veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US intelligence official.Blinken, the official claimed, has come to the realization that Washington and its Ukrainian proxies "will not win the war" against Russia, but did not "want to go down as the court jester" of the administration in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in early June against heavily entrenched Russian positions in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye. The counteroffensive failed to make any substantive gains, and cost tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, and hundreds of NATO-provided armored vehicles, with Ukraine's forces unable to reach even the first major Russian defensive lines in two-and-a-half months' time.'Jake Sullivan's Baby'The intelligence official cited by Hersh also offered new details on the Biden administration's motivations for holding the Jeddah Peace Summit earlier this month - with the gathering flopping after Russia was curiously left off the list of invitees, but apparently planned well in advance as a victory summit."Jeddah was [Biden National Security Advisor Jake] Sullivan's baby," the official said, with Sullivan planning it to be "Biden's equivalent" of Woodrow Wilson's Versailles Treaty moment at the end of World War I.Jockeying for PositionHersh's source also indicated that CIA director William Burns had apparently recently "made his move to join the sinking ship" of stoking the crisis in relations with Moscow over Ukraine after signing on to the administration's position on continued NATO expansion - which along with Kiev's eight-year-long war against the Donbass was one of the causes of the present conflict."Burns does not lack self-confidence and ambition," the anonymous intelligence official said, indicating that running the CIA under Biden has effectively been a demotion compared to his previous job as deputy secretary of state under Barack Obama.Notwithstanding growing internal concerns about the continued viability of the proxy war in Ukraine, Hersh believes that the administration will continue to promote a wishful thinking approach to the crisis to the American people, even as "the end" nears and "the assessments supplied by Biden to the public are out of a comic strip."
Ilya Tsukanov
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The veteran Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, who broke the story earlier this year on Washington's role in last September's terror attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline network, has now pointed to evidence of disillusionment within the Biden administration as the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine grinds to a halt.
The CIA notified US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Ukraine counteroffensive would be unlikely to inflict a defeat on Moscow, US veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US intelligence official.
"The word was getting to him [Blinken] through the Agency [CIA] that the Ukrainian offens[ive] was not going to work. It was a show by Zelensky and there were some in the administration who believed his bull****," the anonymous official was quoted as saying.
Blinken, the official claimed, has come to the realization that Washington and its Ukrainian proxies "will not win the war" against Russia, but did not "want to go down as the court jester" of the administration in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.
"Blinken wanted to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as [former Secretary of State Henry] Kissinger did in Paris to end the Vietnam War," according to the official. Instead, the secretary realized that "it was going to be a big lose," and "found himself way over the skis."
Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in early June against heavily entrenched Russian positions in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye. The counteroffensive failed to make any substantive gains, and cost tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, and hundreds of NATO-provided armored vehicles, with Ukraine's forces unable to reach even the first major Russian defensive lines in two-and-a-half months' time.
A Russian serviceman prepares to fire a grenade launcher during an intensive training of scouts of the Yug group of forces at a training ground, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Gov't, Military Command Divided Over Failing Counteroffensive - Reports
Yesterday, 11:27 GMT

'Jake Sullivan's Baby'

The intelligence official cited by Hersh also offered new details on the Biden administration's motivations for holding the Jeddah Peace Summit earlier this month - with the gathering flopping after Russia was curiously left off the list of invitees, but apparently planned well in advance as a victory summit.
"Jeddah was [Biden National Security Advisor Jake] Sullivan's baby," the official said, with Sullivan planning it to be "Biden's equivalent" of Woodrow Wilson's Versailles Treaty moment at the end of World War I.

"The grand alliance of the free world meeting in a victory celebration after the humiliating defeat of the hated foe to determine the shape of nations for the next generation. Fame and Glory. Promotion and re-election. The jewel in the crown was to be Zelensky's achievement of Putin's unconditional surrender after the lightning spring offensive. They were even planning a Nuremberg-type trial at the world court, with Jake as our representative. Just one more f***-up, but who is counting? Forty nations showed up, all but six looking for free food after the Odessa shutdown," the official said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces' destroyed military hardware. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Neocon Hawk Blames Kiev's Counteroffensive Failure on West's Indecisiveness
14 August, 13:12 GMT

Jockeying for Position

Hersh's source also indicated that CIA director William Burns had apparently recently "made his move to join the sinking ship" of stoking the crisis in relations with Moscow over Ukraine after signing on to the administration's position on continued NATO expansion - which along with Kiev's eight-year-long war against the Donbass was one of the causes of the present conflict.
"Burns does not lack self-confidence and ambition," the anonymous intelligence official said, indicating that running the CIA under Biden has effectively been a demotion compared to his previous job as deputy secretary of state under Barack Obama.
Notwithstanding growing internal concerns about the continued viability of the proxy war in Ukraine, Hersh believes that the administration will continue to promote a wishful thinking approach to the crisis to the American people, even as "the end" nears and "the assessments supplied by Biden to the public are out of a comic strip."
Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a load exercise directed by the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division Sept. 20. They transported and loaded nearly 100 rounds during the exercise. Pictured: A Soldier carries a 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition round, weighing more than 100 pounds, to a M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicle during the exercise. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
World
‘He’s Screwed’: Biden Official Tells Hersh ‘Cluster Bombs Have Zero Chance’ of Helping Ukraine
13 July, 17:06 GMT
