CIA Warned Blinken Ukraine 'Counteroffensive' Bound to Fail, Hersh Says

CIA Warned Blinken Ukraine 'Counteroffensive' Bound to Fail, Hersh Says

The CIA has notified Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the ongoing Ukraine counteroffensive is unlikely to yield results, US veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US intelligence official.

The CIA notified US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Ukraine counteroffensive would be unlikely to inflict a defeat on Moscow, US veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US intelligence official.Blinken, the official claimed, has come to the realization that Washington and its Ukrainian proxies "will not win the war" against Russia, but did not "want to go down as the court jester" of the administration in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in early June against heavily entrenched Russian positions in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye. The counteroffensive failed to make any substantive gains, and cost tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, and hundreds of NATO-provided armored vehicles, with Ukraine's forces unable to reach even the first major Russian defensive lines in two-and-a-half months' time.'Jake Sullivan's Baby'The intelligence official cited by Hersh also offered new details on the Biden administration's motivations for holding the Jeddah Peace Summit earlier this month - with the gathering flopping after Russia was curiously left off the list of invitees, but apparently planned well in advance as a victory summit."Jeddah was [Biden National Security Advisor Jake] Sullivan's baby," the official said, with Sullivan planning it to be "Biden's equivalent" of Woodrow Wilson's Versailles Treaty moment at the end of World War I.Jockeying for PositionHersh's source also indicated that CIA director William Burns had apparently recently "made his move to join the sinking ship" of stoking the crisis in relations with Moscow over Ukraine after signing on to the administration's position on continued NATO expansion - which along with Kiev's eight-year-long war against the Donbass was one of the causes of the present conflict."Burns does not lack self-confidence and ambition," the anonymous intelligence official said, indicating that running the CIA under Biden has effectively been a demotion compared to his previous job as deputy secretary of state under Barack Obama.Notwithstanding growing internal concerns about the continued viability of the proxy war in Ukraine, Hersh believes that the administration will continue to promote a wishful thinking approach to the crisis to the American people, even as "the end" nears and "the assessments supplied by Biden to the public are out of a comic strip."

