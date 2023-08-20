International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market - Former Pentagon Adviser
Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market - Former Pentagon Adviser
Much of the military equipment supplied by the United States to Ukraine could end up on the black market, former senior Pentagon adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said on Saturday.
"We're sending a billion dollars worth of equipment and much of it disappears perhaps on the black market and the cash never gets where it's supposed to go! What's happening right now demands our attention and understanding" Macgregor said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as legitimate military targets. Moscow also stressed that the bulk of Western arms will likely end up on black market.In late June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel registered multiple cases when weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border.
Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market - Former Pentagon Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Much of the military equipment supplied by the United States to Ukraine could end up on the black market, former senior Pentagon adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said on Saturday.
"We're sending a billion dollars worth of equipment and much of it disappears perhaps on the black market and the cash never gets where it's supposed to go! What's happening right now demands our attention and understanding" Macgregor said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as legitimate military targets. Moscow also stressed that the bulk of Western arms will likely end up on black market.
In late June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel registered multiple cases when weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border.
