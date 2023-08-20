https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/part-of-us-equipment-supplied-to-ukraine-ends-up-on-black-market---former-pentagon-adviser-1112734487.html
Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market - Former Pentagon Adviser
Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market - Former Pentagon Adviser
Much of the military equipment supplied by the United States to Ukraine could end up on the black market, former senior Pentagon adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said on Saturday.
2023-08-20T04:47+0000
2023-08-20T04:47+0000
2023-08-20T04:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
black market
ukraine
kiev
benjamin netanyahu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107122/87/1071228764_42:0:1880:1034_1920x0_80_0_0_b827fe3d05a758765ea75a4f4e57de33.jpg
"We're sending a billion dollars worth of equipment and much of it disappears perhaps on the black market and the cash never gets where it's supposed to go! What's happening right now demands our attention and understanding" Macgregor said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as legitimate military targets. Moscow also stressed that the bulk of Western arms will likely end up on black market.In late June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel registered multiple cases when weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/western-weapons-supplied-to-kiev-used-by-protesters-in-france---russian-foreign-ministry-1111692908.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107122/87/1071228764_501:0:1880:1034_1920x0_80_0_0_34d4e7bcb7592cbd54d1048a47830eb9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, black market arms
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, black market arms
Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market - Former Pentagon Adviser
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Much of the military equipment supplied by the United States to Ukraine could end up on the black market, former senior Pentagon adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said on Saturday.
"We're sending a billion dollars worth of equipment and much of it disappears perhaps on the black market and the cash never gets where it's supposed to go! What's happening right now demands our attention and understanding" Macgregor said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid
since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks
, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as legitimate military targets. Moscow also stressed that the bulk of Western arms will likely end up on black market.
In late June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel registered multiple cases when weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border.