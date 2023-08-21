https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/un-chief-to-speak-at-brics-summit-departs-to-south-africa-tuesday---spokesperson-1112770492.html
UN Chief to Speak at BRICS Summit, Departs to South Africa Tuesday - Spokesperson
UN Chief to Speak at BRICS Summit, Departs to South Africa Tuesday - Spokesperson
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be heading to the BRICS summit in South Africa to discuss the importance of international cooperation, climate change and other issues, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
2023-08-21T18:30+0000
2023-08-21T18:30+0000
2023-08-21T18:30+0000
world
brics summit 2023
the united nations (un)
brics
johannesburg
south africa
stephane dujarric
antonio guterres
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112770332_0:123:3220:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_0a0db20259e59991973704fa40ae854d.jpg
"Secretary-General of the UN will be heading to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the 15th summit of the BRICS," Dujarric told reporters, adding that Guterres will leave New York on Tuesday evening. When asked about the BRICS expansion, Dujarric stressed that it is up to the group to decide who becomes a member. The BRICS summit will take place in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.
johannesburg
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112770332_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4511b9921b6fbc30cd4df7b008af54e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics summit 2023, brics summit in johannesburg, brazil, russia, india, china, south africa, participants of brics 2023 summit, guests of brics 2023 summit, expansion of brics, brics 2023 agenda, what countries want to join brics, multipolar world order, polycentric world order, united nations, brics development, brics summit, antonio guterres
brics summit 2023, brics summit in johannesburg, brazil, russia, india, china, south africa, participants of brics 2023 summit, guests of brics 2023 summit, expansion of brics, brics 2023 agenda, what countries want to join brics, multipolar world order, polycentric world order, united nations, brics development, brics summit, antonio guterres
UN Chief to Speak at BRICS Summit, Departs to South Africa Tuesday - Spokesperson
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be heading to the BRICS summit in South Africa to discuss the importance of international cooperation, climate change and other issues, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.