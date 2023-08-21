https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/un-chief-to-speak-at-brics-summit-departs-to-south-africa-tuesday---spokesperson-1112770492.html

UN Chief to Speak at BRICS Summit, Departs to South Africa Tuesday - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be heading to the BRICS summit in South Africa to discuss the importance of international cooperation, climate change and other issues, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Secretary-General of the UN will be heading to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the 15th summit of the BRICS," Dujarric told reporters, adding that Guterres will leave New York on Tuesday evening. When asked about the BRICS expansion, Dujarric stressed that it is up to the group to decide who becomes a member. The BRICS summit will take place in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.

