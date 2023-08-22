https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/fifteen-countries-may-join-brics-new-development-bank-1112785890.html

Fifteen Countries May Join BRICS New Development Bank

Fifteen Countries May Join BRICS New Development Bank

BRICS enlargement is expected to be high on the agenda of the group’s summit that kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa earlier on Tuesday

BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff has announced plans to start lending in the South African and Brazilian currencies as part of efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar.She added that the NDB would issue debt in rand for lending in South Africa and do “the same thing in Brazil with the real.” According to her, the NDB is “going to try to either do a currency swap or issue debt. And also in rupees.”Rousseff also said without elaborating that the lender was considering applications for membership from about 15 countries and that the NDB was likely to approve the admission of four or five nations.Rousseff also apparently sought to distinguish the NDB from the World Bank and the IMF by defying loans­-related political conditions.“We repudiate any kind of conditionality. Often a loan is given upon the condition that certain policies are carried out. We don’t do that. We respect the policies of each country,” she stressed.Rousseff remained upbeat about the future of the lender, recalling that the NDB – which was established in 2015 – is the newest of the world’s development banks. “We’ll transform ourselves into an important bank for developing countries and emerging markets. Our focus has to be that: a bank made by developing countries for themselves,” she emphasized.Meanwhile, the 15th BRICS summit has opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, with the group’s expansion-related issues expected to top the gathering’s agenda.He added that the expansion of the bloc “can only be welcomed, but we need to deal with this process responsibly so as not to reduce the effectiveness of contacts between participants.”Touching upon BRICS on the whole, the expert stressed that the organization “aims to contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of the member states," and that “the shortest way to it is the growth of trade and economic ties."In this regard, creating independent trading instruments should be one of BRICS’ priority tasks, according to the expert.A similar tone was struck by former Colombian President Ernesto Samper, who said in an interview with Sputnik that the 2023 BRICS Summit is “significant and important for achieving three goals.”First and foremost, the summit should add to promoting world peace and secondly - to developing one of the economic foundations of the new globalization, according to Samper.The third goal is to begin implementing a different project of a multipolar world, in which what is really taken into account is not the economic conditions in which countries find themselves, but their political identity", the ex-Colombian president insisted.

